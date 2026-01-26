While other coaches complain, Jon Scheyer steps up to fix CBB's eligibility issues

When presented with a problem, Duke Blue Devils head coach Jon Scheyer hopes to offer a solution. While he is blessed to not only lead his alma mater and one of the sport's best and most storied programs, Scheyer also understands that what he says carries weight. College basketball is in a state of evolution, but one that may need a bit more guardrails and re-enforcement from the powers at be.

Scheyer addressed these issues postgame after Duke's 90-69 win over Wake Forest this weekend.

"The fact that I just started being a head coach four years ago, right? At 33, when I found that out, I think I was as adaptable and flexible as any coach out there, embracing the fact that there is going to be tremendous change. You don't need me to tell you that a lot is screwed up right now. I'm very invested in the future of college basketball and I want to be a big part of how we can create change."

He continued by saying there have been multiple times this year where things are not making sense.

"Sitting up here to tell you that there's been three or four, or even more times this year where you stop and scratch your head and say, 'Wait, how is that possible?' That's part of it, though. And the biggest thing is how can you talk about changes being made if you don't have the enforcement required, right? I know a lot of coaches are asking for clarity. I'm with that."

Scheyer then followed by saying he wants to be part of the solution to fix this and not complain.

"I'm going to be part of the solution, though. I don't want to be part of complaining, and I think there's a difference. I respect and admire a lot coaches that have spoken up what you can do and the NCAA's hands are tied when you have a TRO that says you can't do anything to punish, right? And so again, I think this is really important. I've thought a lot about it."

He finished his point by saying he is focusing on these issues, in addition to Louisville coming up...

"Obviously, my mind is on Louisville now and debriefing this game, but I can tell you I'm going to be involved heavily to try to rally some coaches and try to figure out how we can have a real solution because a lot of things I would like to say really can't be done in the environment and the way this thing is set up right now. So that is something I can tell you I'll be focused on, though."

Here is everything Scheyer said at the podium after the Wake Forest game on the state of the sport.

Duke will enter Monday night's home game vs. ACC rival Louisville with an 18-1 overall record.

There are a lot of ways to interpret what Scheyer had to say at the podium over the weekend after the big home win over Wake Forest. To keep it as simple as possible, let's take him at his word. Scheyer prides himself on being one of the most adaptable coaches in college basketball since taking over for Mike Krzyzewski four years ago. Scheyer understands that his program carries massive gravitas.

To put it bluntly, to have an up-and-coming head coach leading a traditional power like Duke wanting to make sure this sport can be protected from rampant eligibility concerns, that is powerful. Scheyer is in an advantageous position to be a power broker in this. If he wants to be the mouthpiece for some major voices in the sport, then more power to him. However, he has to realize he will get push back...

In the end, Duke will have a role to play in the future of major college basketball. Although this blue-blood has normally played the role of the villain in a national scope of things, you better believe Duke and Scheyer will be heavily invested in the future of the sport. The wonderful world of NIL, the transfer portal, and eligibility negligence has led us to this point. Who else will rise to Scheyer's level?

For as much as he wants to take this on, Scheyer must recognize that he cannot do this alone either.