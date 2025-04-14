Cooper Flagg fives fans insight into reflection and impending decisions regarding his future

Cooper Flagg's freshman season for the Duke basketball program was nothing short of unprecedented. Coming into the 2024-25 campaign with some of the highest expectations ever for a freshman, Flagg delivered in every possible sense.

The Maine native wasn't just the best rookie in college basketball this season but the best player in the entire sport. Flagg took home the AP National Player of the Year award, ACC Rookie of the Year award, and ACC Player of the Year award, among other accolades.

Flagg averaged 19.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.4 steals per game this season on 48.1% shooting from the field and 38.5% shooting from three-point range. He led a Duke squad that earned a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Final Four in all five major statistical categories.

Now, with his rookie season wrapped up, all eyes turn to what's next for the freshman sensation. He's a shoo-in to be selected first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft, and practically everyone around college basketball sees Flagg declaring for the draft, obviously.

But with a decision yet to be made, Duke fans still hold out hope that maybe, just maybe, the Blue Devils' crushing Final Four collapse against Houston will get Flagg to come back to Duke for a sophomore season.

Flagg sat down with ESPN's Sean Farnham on SportsCenter, and Farnham played the clip of the Cameron Crazies chanting "one more year" as Flagg headed to the bench for the last time during Duke's final home game. Flagg spoke about what will be going into his decision regarding the future.

"Yeah I mean, I think kind of what you [Farnham] said, just evaluating, you know reflecting, you know it was an incredible year. I met a lot of incredible people, made a ton of great relationships that I'm going to have for the rest of my life. And I think now it's time for me to reflect, you know take a couple days, take a week, take a month. Whatever it is for me. Talk to my parents, talk to the coaches, and just really decide what's best for me."

The superstar gave little insight into what direction he's leaning, but as most know it would be a miracle of all miracles if Flagg did decide to return to Durham for his sophomore season. The practical guarantee of being selected first overall in the draft is probably all the information Flagg and his family need to make the decision, but his words leave Duke fans with just a glimmer of hope that maybe Duke will get Flagg back for one more season. Although, that hope is likely for nothing.