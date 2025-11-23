Cooper Flagg escapes potential injury after dirty trip in loss to Grizzlies

The Dallas Mavericks fell to 5-13 on the 2025 season after losing to the Memphis Grizzlies at home on November 22nd, 102-96. But what headlined the game was a dirty trip by Memphis big man Santi Aldama on No. 1 overall 2025 NBA Draft pick Cooper Flagg, and the rookie could've avoided major injury. After Flagg leaped out of bounds to save a ball, he began running to get back on defense. Aldama fell on the floor and appeared to throw his arm on Flagg's leg, causing him to trip. Flagg, along with Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, was understandably pretty unhappy with the move.

The play ended up being reviewed for a flagrant foul, and it looked pretty blatant on the replay. Klay Thompson jumped in and stood up for his teammate, as there's really no room for that in the NBA. In the loss, Flagg finished with 12 points and seven rebounds on 4-of-15 (26.7%) shooting from the floor. Dallas has now dropped six of its last eight games and currently sits in 13th place in the Western Conference standings.

Fans put Santi Aldama on blast after dirty trip on Mavericks' rookie Cooper Flagg

Fans around the NBA aren't happy after the dirty move by Aldama. Here's the play, you be the judge.

Coop got tripped 😨



Flagg, Kidd, and Klay weren’t having it 😳 pic.twitter.com/pyoXKXobiz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 23, 2025

Now, fans around the nation are letting Aldama hear it.

Cooper Flagg got tripped by Santi Aldama, and they are reviewing it to see if it’s a flagrant foul.



Couldn’t be more blatant. pic.twitter.com/hkipn18g85 — Noah Weber (@noahweber00) November 23, 2025

Absolutely dirty and dangerous play from Santi Aldama on Cooper Flagg. No room for this type of stuff in the league. Suspend that bum pic.twitter.com/wzvbbwPaGu — Jo (@MavsStan41) November 23, 2025

Santi Aldama, welcome to the Mavs Film Room hate list buddy — Mavs Film Room 🐴🎥 (@MavsFilmRoom) November 23, 2025

Even former Duke Blue Devil Grayson Allen caught a stray from the incident.

Santi Aldama or Grayson Allen pic.twitter.com/mJIaVnagAZ — Brandon (@thebweems) November 23, 2025

Dallas fans must certainly be thankful that Flagg avoided major injury, as losing a star on a play like that would've sparked outrage throughout the league. It's unclear whether Aldama will face any sort of fine or suspension for the dirty trip, but it seems justified that the NBA at least looks into the altercation.

The Mavericks continue to struggle following the firing of general manager Nico Harrison, as Anthony Davis remains plagued by injuries. The franchise is still waiting to get star guard Kyrie Irving back in the rotation, who's been out for the entirety of the 2025 campaign thus far after suffering a torn ACL late last season.

Hopefully the Mavs can turn things around after Flagg avoided catastrophy.