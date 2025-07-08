Cooper Flagg already setting historic ticket prices before stepping on NBA court

Before even stepping onto an NBA court for the first time, Cooper Flagg is already setting historic ticket prices. It's been reported that Flagg's debut for the Dallas Mavericks in the 2025 Summer League against the Los Angeles Lakers has an average ticket price of $201, making the No. 1 overall pick's debut the most expensive Summer League ticket ever on record.

Bronny James will face off against Cooper Flagg on Day 1 of the Las Vegas Summer League, and it’s currently the most expensive Summer League ticket on record on @TickPick, with an average price of $201. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/wA4cX44kt2 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) July 8, 2025

Lower bowl tickets are also reportedly going for $650, and courtside seats are going for as much as $2,500. Flagg is already having a wild effect on the NBA and its ticket prices before even stepping onto the court for the first time.

Flagg will face off against Bronny James and the Lakers on Thursday, July 10th at 8:00 pm EST on ESPN. The game will be played at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

Several of the other top draft choices of the 2025 NBA Draft have already made their Summer League debuts, but no performance is more anticipated than the debut of Flagg, the former Blue Devil freshman sensation.

The two other former Duke players taken in the top ten, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach, also have yet to make their first NBA appearances. Knueppel was selected with the No. 4 overall pick by the Charlotte Hornets, and Maluach went No. 10 overall to the Phoenix Suns.

Against Los Angeles, Flagg will face off against one other 2025 Draft selection, but will have to wait to play another lottery pick or first-rounder. The Lakers' lone choice in this summer's draft was in the second round, a pick the franchise used on Adou Thiero from Arkansas.

Thursday will mark the beginning of a rookie season for Flagg that's very atypical amongst first overall draft picks. Most taken at the very top of the draft end up on bad, rebuilding squads with tons of youth. However, the Maine native was drafted into a complete roster ready to compete right now. The Mavericks are looking to contend in the playoffs in 2025 and have the potential to be a top four to five seed in the Western Conference. Although Dallas will be without Kyrie Irving for a majority of the 2025-26 campaign after the former Blue Devil suffered a torn ACL in March, the Mavs are still looking to compete atop the West.