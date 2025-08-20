Colts announcing Daniel Jones as Week 1 starter has Indy fans bursting in flames

The Indianapolis Colts recently announced that former Duke Blue Devil Daniel Jones will be the franchise's Week 1 starter for the 2025 season, much to the shock of many fans and analysts around the NFL. Indy drafted Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, but it looks like the front office has already given up on the project pick after just two seasons.

Jones has now resurrected his career as an NFL starter after being released by the New York Giants, the team that drafted him sixth overall in the 2019 NFL Draft, midway through the 2024 campaign. After a very shaky six-year tenure in New York, the former Blue Devil will now look for a major bounce-back season with the Colts.

However, it doesn't look like Colts fans around the USA are very happy about the front office's decision to start the veteran over the franchise's former top-four draft choice.

Reminder: Daniel Jones was benched behind Tommy DeVito and Drew Locke last year after starting 2-8.



The Giants were 3-13 in his previous 16 starts prior to the benching.



Colts fan have every right to be furious. Just a baffling decision.

pic.twitter.com/N3CAUrLJ02 — SleeperColts (@SleeperColts) August 19, 2025

In 70 games, Daniel Jones has turned the ball over 85 times. Consistency! — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) August 19, 2025

Richardson is younger than Shedeur Sanders.

Richardson is younger than Carson Beck.

Richardson is younger than Dillon Gabriel.

Richardson is younger than Jayden.

Richardson is younger than Caleb.

Richardson is younger than Bo.

Richardson is younger than Penix.



& y’all gave up. — Sam Block (@theblockspot) November 13, 2024

Yeah, Anthony Richardson may be 23 years old, two years removed from being the 4th overall pick with more pass attempts in college than the NFL



But when you have a 28 year old on his third team with this resume, you have to start him! pic.twitter.com/k4Yv920Uq8 — Michael F. Florio (@MichaelFFlorio) August 19, 2025

In Richardson's defense, he was all class when speaking to the media following head coach Shane Steichen's announcement that Jones would be the starter. For a young player whose franchise basically told him they've given up, his response will certainly have fans feeling for the former Florida Gator.

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson’s reaction to losing the competition:



“No hard feelings, it’s never personal. I can’t let me not being the starter stop me from growing to be the person and player that I’m supposed to be. I just gotta stay focused and keep grinding.”



🎥: @Colts pic.twitter.com/J4XQD8oJa6 — Noah Compton (@nerlens_) August 19, 2025

“No hard feelings, it’s never personal," Richardson said. "I can’t let me not being the starter stop me from growing to be the person and player that I’m supposed to be. I just gotta stay focused and keep grinding.”



Richardson came into the league as a "boom or bust" type of pick, but many think the Colts gave up way too quickly on the 23-year-old. Injuries have cast a major dark cloud on Richardson's progress, as he missed the final 13 games of his rookie year and another six games last season.

Stephen A. Smith even chimed in on the situation this morning on ESPN's First Take, bashing Indianapolis for sending Richardson to the bench.

"There's nobody out here that believes that Daniel Jones is a worthy starter for your franchise," Smith said on the show. "We know he's got skills, we know he can make some plays, we know he can do some things. But his career with the New York Giants, his 24-44-1 record as a starter over the course of his career, speaks for itself. We've seen more blooper reels from Daniel Jones than highlights, and he's your starter."

Jones is now in a position to become a respected NFL starting quarterback once again, and on a one-year, $14 million deal with Indy, it's do or die for the former Blue Devil.