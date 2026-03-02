Coach K pays the highest of compliments to Duke superstar freshman Cameron Boozer

Mike Krzyzewski certainly coached his fair share of freshmen superstars at Duke. From more modern greats like Zion Williamson, Jayson Tatum, and Paolo Banchero back to guys like Kyrie Irving and JJ Redick, and then even further with Jason Williams and Johnny Dawkins, the list goes on and on to the point that it's nearly impossible not to miss one when rattling them off.

But it would be difficult to argue that Duke has ever had better freshmen seasons than it has gotten the last two seasons from Cooper Flagg and now Cameron Boozer. Flagg was the runaway Wooden Award winner last year and led the Blue Devils to the Final Four before a stunning loss to Houston in San Antonio.

It was hard to envision anyone topping what Flagg did, and instead, it only took one season for just that to happen.

Boozer has been even better than Flagg was a season ago, and has Duke right back in national championship contention despite losing five NBA draft picks from a season ago. Jon Scheyer's coaching job isn't getting enough credit, but perhaps not enough people are appreciative of just how historic a season Boozer is having.

That's not escaping Coach K, who has previously praised Boozer earlier in the season, but is now willing to speak about the Blue Devils' superstar freshman in historic terms.

Coach K says Cameron Boozer has 'had as good a year as any' Duke freshman ever

In an interview with The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman, Krzyzewski had no problem saying that Boozer was the best freshman in college basketball this season, and that it wasn't even close. He took it a step further, however, and said Boozer was as good as any freshman to ever play for the Blue Devils.

"He's the best... to me it's not close," Krzyzewski said of Boozer as the best freshman in the country. "This kid is so dependable, so poised, and puts up amazing numbers. ..."He's had as good a year as any freshman that has ever played here at Duke."

Coach K doesn't say that lightly, but it's true. Boozer has been spectacular in what will be his only season in Durham.

But his long-term legacy at Duke will be determined over the next month. Because legends are made in March and early April, and if Boozer can lead the Blue Devils to breaking the 11-year national championship drought, he'll cement his place.