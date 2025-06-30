Duke MBB staff member jokes that EA Sports will turn his 9 to 5 into his 5 to 9

EA Sports basically broke the internet for the world of college basketball, and the world of college sports, oh, and the world of basketball in general, when the video game producer announced the return of its NCAA Basketball game.

The college basketball video game hasn't been produced since 2010, when Oklahoma's Blake Griffin graced the cover, but now, it is set to return in 2028.

With the announcement, basketball fans across the world collectively lost their minds as they started to think about which teams they would play first, as well as which players they were sad they never got to lace up with.

Duke staff member Nick Colosimo, the Blue Devils' Director of Player Branding, joked that once the game was released, his everyday nine-to-five would suddenly expand into his daily five-to-nine schedule as well.

Gonna play my 9-5 from 5-9 https://t.co/fNblGADyIc — Nick Colosimo (@nacolosimo2) June 30, 2025

As the Director of Player Branding, Colosimo works a lot with the Duke Blue Devils at a hands-on level, helping players increase their NIL value while also ensuring that his athletes turn into the best versions of themselves, both on and off the court.

Beyond Colosimo's hilarious reaction to the announcement, fan edits of Duke stars like Cooper Flagg on the cover started to spread faster than wildfire.

The game won't be released right away, obviously forcing fans to miss out on a few more collegiate stars, unless the EA game includes previous players like the College Football game does. However, with the recruiting hot streak that head coach Jon Scheyer is on, the Blue Devils will have stars in the game for years to come.

For now, the projected release is set for 2028, with no specific date set quite yet. However, fans can allow the excitement to continue to build, especially since the CFB game took three years to come out as well.