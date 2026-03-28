Christian Laettner's reaction to Duke sending Rick Pitino home was an instant classic

Anytime Duke goes up against Rick Pitino - regardless of the school he's coaching at - the conversation will inevitably drift toward Christian Laettner and the iconic shot in the 1992 Elite Eight that won the game for Duke over Pitino's Kentucky.

That conversation always increases if it's an NCAA Tournament matchup between Pitino and Duke. He brought it up himself in a tongue-in-cheek manner after St. John's beat Kansas at the buzzer to advance to the Sweet 16, saying maybe he'll finally get payback for the Laettner shot with a buzzer-beater.

St. John's put up a strong fight, as all Pitino teams always do, but Duke prevailed with a five-point win to advance to the Elite Eight.

Laettner couldn't help but rub a little salt in the Pitino wound after the game:

Christian Laettner dropped the mic on Rick Pitino after Duke's win over St. John's

Pitino has gotten the better of Duke at times over the years, but this was undoubtedly another frustrating tournament loss for the legendary head coach.

St. John's got what they wanted. They knocked down eight more threes than Duke while shooting above 40% from the arc. They forced some turnovers and frustrated Duke with their pressure.

The Johnnies did everything Pitino thought they had to do to have a shot at springing the upset.

It wasn't enough.

Duke was too good. Jon Scheyer put the ball in the hands of his star forward, Cameron Boozer, and the freshman delivered time and time again with his decision-making. Isaiah Evans dropped a team-high 25 points and brought some firepower to the offense.

And then there was Caleb Foster, who gutted out a brilliant performance to lift Duke to the win. Foster's performance, coming a mere 20 days after he fractured his foot, won't be remembered in the same way the Laettner shot is.

But it's an all-time moment that won't soon be forgotten.