Chandler Rivers opens fall practices with highlight reel-worthy play

Chandler Rivers is ready for the season; he made that much known at the ACC Media Days. Now, the defensive back has shown that his on-field mindset is just as ready as his off-field one.

On the first day of Duke's fall camp, Rivers had a play that left everyone in attendance speechless and should be on his highlight reel, if it isn't already.

Rivers was man-marking wideout Sahmir Hagans, who just brought home the 2025 Iron Lifter of the Year award, when the defensive back had one of the best interceptions of all time.

To be honest, people weren't quite sure how it happened. Sure, quarterback Darian Mensah threw the ball a little behind Hagans, but at that point, Rivers was a few feet farther downfield than the Blue Devils' wide receiver.

Suddenly, Rivers was the one walking away with the ball and Hagans was left empty handed.

Last season, Rivers was good. He had the seventh-most tackles (54) on the entire team, and the second-most interceptions among defensive backs (3). This season, he is expected to be even better.

Still processing how did Chandler Rivers pick off this pass this morning during camp? pic.twitter.com/fNDjNQNCp6 — Wayne Bumpass (@WayneBumpass) July 28, 2025

Obviously, Duke head coach Manny Diaz chose to take Rivers with him to the ACC Football Kickoff, trusting the senior cornerback to speak to the media. The defensive back remained humble while standing at the podium:

"I just have to keep my head down and get better each and every day," Rivers said.

His head certainly wasn't down when he brought in the pick during the first practice of the season. The interception was proof that practice pays off and should get Blue Devil fans even more excited to see what Rivers can do this season.

Rivers and the Duke Blue Devils are scheduled to kick off their 2025 campaign with a home matchup against the Elon Phoenix on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ and ACC Extra.