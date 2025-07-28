Duke senior WR takes home the 2025 Iron Lifter of the Year award

Four seasons ago, former Duke football head coach Mike Elko started a new tradition for the Blue Devils: the annual Iron Duke Lifter of the Year award.

Each offseason, a standout player who exemplified hard work, leadership, and motivation would receive this award ahead of the beginning of fall practices. This year, senior wide receiver Sahmir Hagans took home the trophy.

Clearly, this is a tradition that continued after Mike Elko's tenure in Durham ended, with current head coach Manny Diaz continuing to pass out the trophy on an annual basis.

Iron Duke Lifter of the Year award winners

DeWayne Carter, 2022

Graham Barton, 2023

Nicky Dalmolin, 2024

Sahmir Hagans, 2025

Carter went on to become a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, earning All-ACC honors in both 2022 and 2023. Barton was a first-round pick in 2024, going to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, after he was a two-time All-ACC member and a second-team All-American in 2023.

This award doesn't necessarily guarantee success for the Blue Devils. However, it is a nod that they are doing something right, at the very least.

Last season, Hagans finished with 40 receptions, 413 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. This year, the expectations are even higher for the veteran wideout as he looks to lead the receiving corps into the 2025 season.

Hagans has played four seasons for the Blue Devils, redshirting his freshman year after only appearing in one game for Duke. He has more than 1,000 career receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns, including two on punt and kick returns.

Diaz, Hagans, and the rest of the Blue Devils are ready for the 2025 season. Now, it's just time to see if they can live up to the hype they have built.