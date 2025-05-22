Some NBA teams reportedly 'hesitant' towards drafting Cedric Coward

Shooting guard Cedric Coward committed to the Duke basketball program via the transfer portal earlier this offseason, which was originally a huge veteran addition for Jon Scheyer and next year's rotation. When Coward committed to the Blue Devils over Alabama, he clarified his main focus was on the 2025 NBA Draft, but there was hope that he would return to college basketball as he wasn't seen as a perennial first round guy or even a top-40 pick.

However, through elite performances in the NBA Combine drills, Coward has become one of the biggest risers in the class, and it's very unlikely he plays for the Blue Devils next season.

It's a pretty miraculous rise for the former Washington State Cougar, as he began his collegiate career at Division III Willamette University, eventually working his way up to a potential NBA first round pick.

Although, some NBA franchises are reportedly not sold on Coward and his meteoric rise, given he hardly played college basketball last season at WSU, as he missed the majority of the season with a shoulder injury.

"Many NBA teams we spoke with are hesitant about [Coward's] surprising rise, given the fact that he played six games at Washington State before a shoulder injury ended his season. But his unusual trajectory from Division III to Eastern Washington to what appears to be guaranteed-contract territory is fascinating," ESPN's Jeremy Woo said in his mock draft analysis of Coward.

ESPN's latest mock draft has Coward slotted as the last pick of the first round, No. 30 overall, to the Los Angeles Clippers. Going from Division III to a first round NBA Draft choice is pretty unbelievable.

And although Coward put out a small sample size through his time at Wazzu, he was extremely productive in his six games of action. Coward averaged 17.7 points, seven rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.7 blocks a game on 55.7% shooting from the floor and 40.0% shooting from beyond the perimeter.

Woo also stated how Coward's game makes him a wing NBA teams are always looking to draft.

"Though his lack of film against high-level college competition is a concern for NBA teams, Coward is the type of wing teams love to draft, and it matters that he was efficient and productive at Eastern Washington..Despite not having played competitively since November, his draft projection seems to be moving in his favor."

Coward averaged 15.4 points on 56.5% shooting from the field and 38.3% shooting from three in his second season with Eastern Washington. The 21-year-old spent two seasons with the program before transferring to Washington State.

Despite some concerns NBA teams might have about Coward's small sample size and lack of play against elite competition, Duke fans should not expect the senior to suit up for the Blue Devils next season.