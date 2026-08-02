Cayden Boozer's biggest challenge at Duke could become his greatest strength

This offseason and into the 2026-27 season are going to be a massive adjustment for both Cameron and Cayden Boozer. The twins have always been together. They've always been teammates. They've always been there to have each other's backs.

Now they're in different cities and carving out different paths.

Cameron was the No. 3 overall pick by the Memphis Grizzlies, beginning his NBA journey. Cayden returned to Duke for his sophomore season.

The twins going their separate ways was always inevitable. They weren't likely to play for the same NBA teams, and Cameron was always going to be a one-and-done collegiate player, while Cayden seemed likely to be a multi-year developmental player at this level.

While Cameron has unsurprisingly been thriving already with a strong showing in the NBA Summer League, the adjustment has been a little more challenging for Cayden. But that could ultimately become a strength for both him and the Blue Devils next season.

"I think it's been more tricky off the court, really, just because we spent so much time together just talking," Cayden Boozer said on The Brotherhood podcast. "You know, we were roommates last year. So, I feel like that's the part that has been the most different.

"On the court, it's been kind of the same just because of how talented our team is. And off the court, I just think it's made me be more outside myself. I always had that safety blanket, in a sense, with my twin brother, so now reaching out to the new guys on the team, making better relationships with the guys that are on the team from last year."

Cameron Boozer's NBA jump could be a blessing in disguise for Cayden Boozer

For Cayden, removing his safety blanket could be the next step in his growth as a player. He had an up-and-down freshman season, but appeared to be coming into his own down the stretch when he took over as Duke's starting point guard following the injury to Caleb Foster.

He had a pair of impressive performances in the ACC Tournament to lead Duke to the championship, scoring 16 points in back-to-back games against Clemson and Virginia. He was outstanding against Siena in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament, helping the Blue Devils stave off a historic upset.

And though it has been mostly forgotten because of his back-breaking late turnover that led to Braylon Mullins' dagger three-pointer in the Elite Eight, Boozer had been terrific against UConn up to that point.

With the additions of Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell and 5-star freshman Deron Rippey Jr., along with the return of rising senior Caleb Foster, Boozer may not have a bigger role next season than he did as a freshman when he averaged just under 23 minutes per game.

He'll likely come off the bench again and could realistically play even fewer minutes. That won't be an indication of his growth; however, it'll more so be an indication of just how deep a roster Jon Scheyer has built in Durham.

Boozer's growth will be key in any case. If he can make a sophomore leap, Duke might just have the best backcourt in college basketball, to team with a potentially elite frontcourt.