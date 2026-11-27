There is no comparison between a November non-conference matchup and an Elite Eight game in March, but for a brief moment on Wednesday night in Las Vegas, Cayden Boozer got to exorcise his demons.

He not only got to experience what it feels like to land a victory over UConn, but also to deliver the game-sealing plays in the biggest victory of the season for a struggling and heavily criticized Blue Devil squad.

Boozer turned in his best game of the season for Duke against the Huskies, being put back into the starting lineup and finishing with ten points, five rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

His defensive highlight iced the game for Duke. He knocked the ball loose, hustled to keep it in bounds at halfcourt, and was off to the races. His eventual layup gave Duke a ten-point lead, 72-62, with 1:44 left.

Then, a possession later, he got his moment.

In an isolation play against Braylon Mullins, the hero after Boozer’s turnover in March, took him right to the basket, absorbed contact, and finished. As the ball went through the hoop, he hit him with a ‘too small’ celebration.

It was a moment the Duke sophomore had been yearning for and he delivered.

“How ironic,” Jon Scheyer said after the 77-63 win, that it was his point guard who put the game out of reach.

“I just was really proud and happy for him,” he added. “I think it takes a lot of courage to come back and do what he’s done. Wanting to continue to create his own legacy at Duke.”

In Duke’s two previous high-major games, Boozer had a combined six points, five rebounds, four assists, and four turnovers while shooting 2-for-10 from the field. He didn’ t score in the 21-point loss to Illinois.

Scheyer added that while he’s not on social media, he knows what his players have been enduring after its rocky start to the season – especially Boozer, who has been under the microscope since his NCAA Tournament mishap.

“For Cayden just to keep his head down, I’m just really happy for these guys and want to enjoy this one.”

It was a win that changed the outlook of Duke’s season and perhaps the trajectory of Cayden Boozer’s year as he proved that he has what it takes to be the starting point guard of an elite team.