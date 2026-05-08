Cameron Boozer tasked with replacing living legend in latest pre-lottery NBA mock draft

A little bit of clarity is on the way for Cameron Boozer and the other prospects at the top of the NBA Draft board. The draft lottery is on Sunday at 3pm ET ahead of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals matchup between the Pistons and 76ers.

The lottery will significantly narrow the field of suitors for Boozer, the National Player of the Year coming off a historic freshman season at Duke.

As things stand, there are a lot of ways the ping-pong balls can fall, and Boozer could end up just about anywhere. The consensus remains that he is a Top 3 pick, but some are already pushing UNC's Caleb Wilson as a prospect with a higher NBA ceiling.

The pre-draft process is full of overthinkers, and overthinking the selection of a player like Boozer, a sure-fire lock to be a highly impactful NBA player, is a sure way for a GM and an entire front office to end up in the unemployment line.

FanSided ran one more lottery simulation this week, and the top of the draft took a major shift with the Hawks, Heat, and Bucks winding up with the top three selections.

While Atlanta and Miami would be excellent fits for Boozer on teams capable of contending quickly, the 3rd pick to Milwaukee could represent a total franchise reset.

New mock draft has Cameron Boozer becoming Giannis Antetokounmpo's replacement

If the Bucks land at No. 3 in the lottery and AJ Dybantsa and Darryn Peterson go one and two as projected, Milwaukee may have no choice but to move on from Antetokounmpo. He and Boozer would be an awkward frontcourt pairing, and these lottery results could be what prompts the Bucks to finally pull the trigger on moving the former Finals MVP and future Hall of Famer.

Boozer would be the perfect player for the Bucks to build their future around. He's going to be good enough immediately to have a quick impact and give Duke a legitimate chance at having a second straight Rookie of the Year winner following Cooper Flagg.

But he's also the type of player who can be the cornerstone for the future. And a Giannis trade should net the Bucks a quality player or two, along with a boatload of draft assets that allow for a quicker rebuild than they might be looking at otherwise.

Replacing a legend is never an enviable spot for a rookie. Giannis would leave large shoes to fill. But Boozer could be just the guy to put them on.