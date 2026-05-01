Field of 68 NBA mock draft has a stunning fall for Duke's Cameron Boozer

The consensus for months has been that the top three NBA Draft prospects were, in some order - and mostly depending on personal preference - BYU's AJ Dybantsa, Kansas' Darryn Peterson, and Duke's Cameron Boozer.

But that's looking less and less guaranteed as we move into the meat and potatoes of the pre-draft process.

UNC's Caleb Wilson is beginning to generate significant pre-draft hype, and more than a couple of experts are banging the drum for his long-term upside over Boozer's.

Count the Field of 68 crew in that category. In their latest mock draft on Thursday, Wilson leapfrogged Boozer to No. 3 overall with the Duke superstar - and National Player of the Year - falling to No. 4:

🚨 @TheFieldOf68’s LATEST Mock Draft 🚨



A STACKED lottery 🔥 Which pick would be the BEST fit? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/r8iVDmuwUW — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) April 30, 2026

Cameron Boozer falls to the Utah Jazz at No. 4 in Field of 68's latest mock

Overanalyzing is normal in the pre-draft process and has led to many baffling picks over the years that looked bad at the time and looked even worse as time wore on. That appears to be exactly what's happening with regards to Boozer, who just put together one of the single best seasons in college basketball history for a true freshman.

There's no world in which he should fall out of the top three. I have a hard time believing he shouldn't go No. 1, though I can certainly understand someone favoring Dybantsa. But that's it. If the Pacers and Nets - picking No. 2 and No. 3 in this scenario - pass on Boozer, their entire front office deserves to be canned. It's just unfathomable.

But those mistakes would be a significant win for the Utah Jazz, who would enthusiastically run to turn the pick in as soon as they were on the clock.

Duke's Isaiah Evans finds a nice, soft landing spot in this projection at No. 22 to the Philadelphia 76ers. He would add additional 3-and-D capabilities next to Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid.