Cameron Boozer's most special trait was on full display in his NBA Summer League debut

If you're hoping to catch some of Cameron Boozer's Summer League action, you might not want to miss many more games. His debut on Saturday in Salt Lake City made it clear that the reigning National Player of the Year probably wouldn't be playing for long this summer before the Memphis Grizzlies shut down their No. 3 pick.

He doesn't need to. He looks like a grizzled veteran already.

Boozer's all-around game was on display for the Grizzlies against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scoring 15 points on 7-of-11 shooting with four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes. It was his overall feel for the game that most impressed onlookers.

Boozer's most transferable trait is his basketball IQ. He's going to make the right decision with the ball in his hand every single time. He can be an elite scorer, but his ability to facilitate at this size is what has the potential to make him a superstar at this level:

#3 overall pick Cameron Boozer in his Salt Lake City Summer League debut:



🐻 15 PTS

🐻 4 REB

🐻 4 AST

🐻 7-11 FGM



Memphis defeats Oklahoma City! pic.twitter.com/jIOzcZkHqG — NBA (@NBA) July 4, 2026

Cameron Boozer showed off his special feel for the game in his Summer League debut

All eyes will be on Vegas, but the Grizzlies are getting a tune-up during the Salt Lake City Summer League. Memphis has two more games in Utah before moving on to Vegas. The Grizzlies and Jazz will face off on Monday in what will be a matchup between No. 2 pick Darryn Peterson and No. 3 pick Boozer.

They'll play again on Tuesday against the Hawks to finish out a three-game run.

On Friday, Memphis will face off against the Chicago Bulls in Vegas, which will be the highly anticipated first professional matchup between Boozer and former UNC star Caleb Wilson, who was selected one pick behind Boozer in the draft.

That might be the last opportunity to catch Boozer this summer. Memphis has undoubtedly already seen everything they need to see from him. It's obvious he's going to be an impactful player for the Grizzlies immediately as a rookie.

The big-to-big passing from Boozer to Zach Edey is going to be problematic for Memphis opponents. He'll find Edey unencumbered under the rim, and if the defense converges on the former Purdue superstar, then Cedric Coward and others will be the beneficiaries on the wing for wide-open three-pointers.

And when Boozer wants to, he can put his head down and get to the rim and score himself. But he won't force things if he doesn't have to. He's going to play the game the right way. He's going to make the right pass every time. And the Grizzlies are going to win. Quickly.