Cameron Boozer's incredible quote just provided Jon Scheyer with more recruiting ammo

Jon Scheyer certainly doesn't need much help on the recruiting trail. He's doing just fine.

With the latest rankings updates, Scheyer officially signed his third consecutive No. 1 recruiting class for the Blue Devils. While this class might not feature a Cooper Flagg or Cameron Boozer, it might just be his deepest high school class to date.

Highlighted by three 5-stars in Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., and Bryson Howard, along with a would-be 5-star in international big man Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, there's depth, talent, and guys who can make immediate impacts while also growing into even better players a year from now.

So while Scheyer certainly didn't need any extra ammunition, he'll certainly take it from comments made by Boozer at the NBA Combine this week.

“Playing at Duke, playing in the biggest spotlight, target on your back at all times… really prepares you for the next level," Boozer said. "Games on T.V., a lot of media, so I think going to Duke was a great thing for me."

Cameron Boozer says Duke really prepared him for the next level

Boozer looked like a pro from the moment he stepped onto a college court. He was instantly the best player in college basketball, despite being one of the youngest players in the country. Boozer is still 18, a full year younger than UNC's Caleb Wilson, and yet has a far more advanced game than his competitors at the top of the draft.

While most draftniks may not project it, the National Player of the Year is still very much in the conversation for the No. 1 pick. That slot isn't nearly as far gone a conclusion as so many draft experts seem willing to believe.

If Boozer were to go No. 1, it would give Scheyer his second consecutive No. 1 pick. He should also be one of the leading contenders, regardless of where he gets drafted, to deliver a second consecutive Rookie of the Year Award for the Blue Devils, following Cooper Flagg.

Mike Krzyzewski made Duke an NBA factory, and that's something that has not let up under Scheyer.