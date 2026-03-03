Cameron Boozer had hilarious explanation for the cuts on his arm he got vs. NC State

From the opening tip, it was clear that NC State's gameplan revolved around stopping Cameron Boozer at all costs. After playing only 59 possessions of zone all season before Monday night, the Wolfpack played it almost exclusively to try to combat Boozer and force Duke into a perimeter game.

Like most things against Boozer and the Blue Devils this season for opponents, it didn't work. Isaiah Evans and Dame Sarr splashed a combined seven three-pointers, and Boozer still got his, even if he said the Wolfpack got him.

In his postgame press conference, Boozer was wearing the scars of a physical battle with a couple of massive scratches on his right arm.

"The Wolfpack got me," Boozer said. "They got long claws."

Cam Boozer’s cuts from midway through the second half are GNARLY: pic.twitter.com/zxMWTY6ZTu — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) March 3, 2026

Before the Wolfpack could get him, Boozer had already gotten them. The old saying in fights goes, wait until you see the other guy. And if NC State were a person, it would have a couple of black eyes, a fat lip, and several broken bones after Boozer led the Blue Devils with 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists as Duke rolled to a 93-64 win in Raleigh over NC State.

Cameron Boozer took some hits, but he delivered the knockout blow on NC State

Boozer was the unstoppable force he's been all season on Monday night. His 26 points came on an efficient 8-of-10 from the floor. The only way NC State could stop him was by fouling him, and he connected on 9-of-11 from the foul line.

No amount of scrapes or cuts was going to stop him. Neither was a zone defense, any amount of aggressive trapping, or anything else you want to throw at him. Boozer is simply too good. He is putting together one of the best freshman seasons in college basketball history.

An outright ACC Championship is just goal one for this Duke team. Avenging an earlier loss to North Carolina is up next on Saturday. Then the ACC Tournament, Final Four, and hopefully the program's first national title in 11 years.