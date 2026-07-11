Cameron Boozer gave Caleb Wilson a brutal Welcome to the NBA moment in Summer League

The eyes of the basketball world were on Las Vegas on Friday night for the highly anticipated matchup between Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson in the NBA's Summer League.

It was a Duke vs. North Carolina battle, and just like the majority of the matchups between the two in the last couple of seasons, it was the Blue Devils coming out on top early.

In the first quarter of the matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls, Boozer picked up Wilson full court just three minutes into the game. Boozer showed veteran savvy as a rookie. Wilson tried to cross him over, and Boozer ripped him in the backcourt before dunking the ball:

CAM BOOZER PICKS UP FULL COURT AND RIPS CALEB WILSON 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/wQsc76J4X6 — Zion O. (@DukeNBA) July 11, 2026

Cam Boozer embarrassed Caleb Wilson and needed less than a quarter to do it

That clip is a perfect encapsulation of the two as prospects.

Not even Duke fans would deny the talent of Wilson. It's undeniable. But he's still raw, despite being a full year older than Boozer.

Boozer's best selling point is his basketball IQ. He anticipated the crossover that Wilson was going to try, and the reigning National Player of the Year was there to rip the ball away from him.

There's little better than watching a North Carolina player/fan get humbled. Wilson's big talk bit him in the backside just three minutes into the game.

That had to be a sweet moment for Boozer. He undoubtedly heard what Wilson had to say about being drafted 4th and how he had won the last head-to-head meetings against the three players drafted ahead of him.

Wilson got the better of Boozer in their lone college meeting, with North Carolina pulling off a stunning comeback in Chapel Hill. Boozer was magnificent in that matchup, however, putting up a double-double of 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Duke got the better of North Carolina in the rematch in Durham, but Wilson missed the game with an injury.

Boozer definitely had this matchup circled on his calendar, just like Wilson did. Round one went to the Duke star.

Boozer got off to a quick start, using that steal and dunk as a springboard for an eight-point first quarter.

Wilson ultimately had the better statistical night, dropping 35 points in his Summer League debut in 33 minutes. He was also a Bulls team-worst -11.

Boozer put up 23-6-4 and was a +1. The Grizzlies ultimatley pulled it out, hanging on to a 97-96 win on Friday night.