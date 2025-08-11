Cameron Boozer already fulfilling promise on 'overlooked' Duke basketball team

Cameron Boozer made headlines last month when he said many people in the college basketball world were “overlooking” the Duke basketball team and the Blue Devils were going to surprise this season.

He is already fulfilling some of his promises after he got to play in front of the public last week the final summer practice for the program.

"I think we have a special group," Boozer told ESPN at the ESPY Awards where he received the honor for being named as the Gatorade National Player of the Year.

"I think we're very overlooked right now, but once the season starts, that'll change for sure…I think just playing together, playing hard, defending, competing, we're going to be in a spot to get [to the Final Four] just like they did last year."

There wasn’t much that Boozer left in his bag on Tuesday night in Durham, showcasing his ability to get to the rim, scoring in the midrange, and flash a surprisingly efficient 3-point shot.

The expectations are massive entering this season for the son of the Duke legend Carlos Boozer, who will be trying to replicate the success that Cooper Flagg achieved last year.

“We have a huge chip because we know that we have the talent and the team to be the best team in the country, and I generally feel like we will be the best team in the country," he continued.

"So that puts a huge chip on us that people are overlooking us saying that we're not the team we were last year and everything like that. I feel like everyone will see that once the season comes, but we're not too worried about stuff like that."

Cameron Boozer and the rest of his Duke teammates will be back on campus in a few weeks and it will not be long after that until official practice begins in preparation for the start of the season in November.