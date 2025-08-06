Cam Boozer already on similar trajectory as Cooper Flagg beginning freshman season

There is never a shortage of freshman talent within the Duke basketball program and despite just housing one of the best rookies in the history of college basketball, the Blue Devils have already found themselves another superstar.

Before he ever plays a game inside Cameron Indoor Stadium, Cameron Boozer – who is named after the iconic venue – will be compared to Cooper Flagg, but the Duke freshman showed on Tuesday night that those similarities might not be too far off based.

Boozer, much like Flagg, was one of the top prospects in his recruiting class and is expected to be a top pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. Flagg's stock took over at this time a year ago while competing at Team USA training camp with the USA Select Team and Boozer just dazzled in his first public setting as a Blue Devil.

The current freshman shined in the final practice of the summer for the Blue Devils, which was open to fans in Durham. Not only did he show off his dominance in the paint, which he consistently flashed in high school, but he also displayed his midrange and 3-point shooting abilities in addition to his playmaking skills and defensive attributes.

Cameron Boozer’s bag runs deeeeep 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZmJdGEhWDL — Duke Wisdom (@Duke_Wisdom) August 5, 2025

It made fans forget – maybe only for a second – that Cooper Flagg graced the floor only months prior enroute to helping Duke get to a Final Four and win the National Player of the Year.

But Flagg is in Dallas getting ready for the next chapter of his career with the Mavericks as Boozer is poised to take the throne as the next great freshman for the Blue Devils with monster expectations on his shoulders.

Granted, he won’t be alone in his journey.

Jon Scheyer built one of the most talented rosters in college basketball around Cameron Boozer, which includes his twin brother Cayden Boozer, as well as returning players such as Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, and Pat Ngongba with freshman Nik Khamenia and Dame Sarr.

It won’t take long for the spotlight of college basketball to be placed on Cam Boozer and everything he has shown thus far proves he’s ready for the moment.