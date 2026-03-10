Caleb Foster injury: Cayden Boozer in the spotlight after casual fans forgot about him

The news Duke fans were hoping to avoid came in on Tuesday morning. In case you missed it, head coach Jon Scheyer revealed that Caleb Foster suffered a fracture in his foot and surgery was required. Because of this, the stud point guard is going to be out for a while.

Scheyer hinted Foster could return if the Blue Devils reach the Final Four, but even that doesn't feel likely. Because of that, all eyes are going to be on true freshman point guard Cayden Boozer for both the ACC Tournament and Big Dance.

Normally when you mention the Boozer name, people think of Cameron, who just took home ACC Player of the Year honors and he's also in the hunt to be the No.1 pick in the NBA Draft. With Foster hurt, though, Cayden is the one who is going to have to take his game to the next level moving forward if Duke wants to push for multiple titles this postseason.

Coach Scheyer update from media availability this morning:



*Caleb Foster suffered a fracture in his right foot and is out for the foreseeable future. He had surgery Sunday morning.



*Pat Ngongba II is out for the ACC Tournament with foot soreness. Hopeful for an NCAA Tournament… — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) March 10, 2026

The pressure is on for Cayden Boozer to deliver with Caleb Foster hurt

For Duke supporters, they've been following Cayden closely all year and they've been impressed with what he's been able to get done off the bench. Despite not being a starter, the youngster enters the ACC Tournament averaging 6.5 points and 2.8 assists per game.

For casual fans across the country, though, they've surely been focused on what Cameron has gotten done. Those same people might think that Cayden hasn't lived up to the hype in the same way his brother has thus far in Durham - two totally different situations here.

Coming out of high school, Cayden was ranked five stars and the No. 4 point guard in the country per the 247Sports Composite. Cameron was also a five-star playmaker. Duke pulled off a major recruiting win to land the two standouts and now both Boozer bros know what's on the line for March Madness.

Cameron is going to have countless eyes on him, as he indeed has been one of the top players in the country. With Foster now hurt, it also means that Cayden is going to jump into the starting point guard role and be a bit of a floor general for the Blue Devils. The pressure is on... will he deliver?