Bryce Davis looked every bit like the player he was billed to be for Duke in Week 1

When you have the billing as the highest-ranked recruit in a program's history, that's going to come with significant expectations. Former 4-star recruit Bryce Davis arrived in Durham a year ago with the pedigree usually reserved for the hardwood in Durham instead of the gridiron.

Last year was a year of adjusting. He played a role, but it was all about adapting to the college game. This year is all about impact. Expectations were massive in the preseason for Davis, especially with what Duke lost up front. Manny Diaz needed him to evolve into a playmaker.

After one week, it sure looks like he's done just that.

Davis was a one-man wrecking ball for Duke up front, keying a dominant defensive effort for the Blue Devils as they held Tulane to just three points and 258 total yards. Davis finished with six tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.

Davis deflected the praise following his breakout performance, instead complementing the rest of the defensive line, speaking in bold terms about what they are capable of as a unit.

"I feel like we have the best defensive line in the country," Davis said ..."(I'm) just trying to do what it takes to win games for the team. With the d-line, it could be anybody's night. Tonight it was a great night for me."

Manny Diaz praises Bryce Davis' for his relentlessness in Duke's win over Tulane

One of the best compliments you can get as a defensive player is being called "relentless." Because you aren't going to make a play every single time you're on the field. It takes patience. You keep fighting, scratching, clawing, and eventually you'll have a moment. Davis had more than his share.

Diaz described Davis' performance as exactly that.

"Relentless. Huge play early on in the old offense when they ran the quarterback, you know what I mean? And we had them; they were in that fifty-fifty where they can really take a field goal or go for it on fourth down, Diaz said. "He created a big tackle for loss and put them out of field goal range, and they had to punt. So not just making great plays, but timely plays. And like I said, we've seen that in practice, and I think he's just getting started. I really do."

Davis was a game-wrecker. He looked every bit like the guy Diaz and company thought they would get out of high school. There's a reason he was recruited as heavily as he was. He's a difference-maker up front, and Duke lost a few difference-makers up front from last season. They needed multiple guys to step up.

Davis is doing more than his share. He looks like more than just a replacement for what was lost. He looks like an upgrade.

He's just a sophomore, so there will be some growing pains. But Duke coaches and fans have to be encouraged by what they saw from Davis and the whole defense in Week 1.