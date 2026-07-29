Bruce Feldman goes scorched earth on Bill Belichick's 'dumpster fire' UNC football

Excuse me for one second before we get started

Hahahahahahahahahahahaha

Oh goodness, I'm not sure where that came from. I'm better now. No.., wait. One more second...

Hahahahahahahaha

That's better.

The disaster that is going on with UNC football right now is music to the ears of all Duke fans. And it is absolute comedy.

It was also so, so predictable. Only delusional Tar Heels fans thought there was any chance that Belichick would work in college. But the level of disaster it has been so far has exceeded any and all expectations. And for that, coach, we thank you.

The latest PR nightmare in Chapel Hill is that GM Michael Lombardi, THE highest-paid General Manager in college football, was placed on administrative leave on Monday due to an HR complaint. That might end up being a blessing in disguise for North Carolina.

Lombardi has been a bigger disaster than Belichick. The Athletic's Bruce Feldman posted a scathing takedown on Monday about Lombardi, and he didn't mince his words.

"Belichick’s first big move after getting the job was that he entrusted his general manager job to his old pal Michael Lombardi, naming him UNC’s GM after he took over in Chapel Hill. What’s followed has been a remarkable dumpster fire, and we actually only now may start to get a clearer picture of just how unwieldy this all may be," Feldman writes.

North Carolina is now the laughingstock of college football, much to the joy of Duke fans everywhere

"North Carolina hasn’t always been very good at football. UNC has had only one double-digit-win season in the past 30 years, but it’s been a long time since the Tar Heels have been this much of an embarrassment in football," Feldman added. "Yes, they had a 2-9 season under Larry Fedora a decade ago, but it didn’t feel like they were the laughingstock of the sport. They are now."

UNC is paying Belichick $10 million American dollars per season. $10 million to go 4-8 last season. $10 million for one embarrassment after another. $10 million to become the laughingstock of college football. Money well spent, Heels.

If that wasn't bad enough, he paid Lombardi a $1.5 million annual salary to be the worst General Manager in sports. What a time to be alive, folks.

It's a great time to be a Duke fan. The Blue Devils just won the outright ACC Championship in football for the first time since 1962, and North Carolina, which everyone has called a "sleeping giant" on the gridiron for many years, has made devastating mistake after devastating mistake.

I reckon that giant is going to stay asleep a while longer.