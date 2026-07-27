The Bill Belichick tenure at UNC continues to go as all Duke fans expected it to

Duke fans knew it was going to happen. Really, so did everyone outside of the Chapel Hill delusional zone. Bill Belichick at UNC was never going to work. It was always going to be a failed experiment; a massive swing for the fences that was ultimately a dribble at the feet of the catcher. At best.

At worst, it was going to be a falling-down strikeout.

The latter seems to be coming true, much to the delight of Duke fans everywhere who can't stop themselves from pointing and laughing.

UNC has had nothing but bad press throughout Belichick's tenure at the school. From all the issues with his 25-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, the results on the gridiron have not been good enough to overshadow them.

The Tar Heels went 4-8 in Belichick's debut season, and prospects for year two don't look markedly better with massive question marks throughout the roster, including at quarterback.

Now, just before the start of fall camp, the University has placed General Manager Michael Lombardi, Belichick's right-hand man - and the highest paid GM in college football - on administrative leave for not-yet reported reasons:

NEW: North Carolina has placed football GM Mike Lombardi on paid administrative leave, the school announced. https://t.co/t6qfuPx8Fp pic.twitter.com/tiFU1lnxJ9 — On3 (@On3) July 27, 2026

The hits keep coming for UNC football with Michael Lombardi being placed on administrative leave

There's been no reporting yet on why Lombardi has been placed on leave. According to UNC, they won't release any details as part of standard university policy. Someone will break the news soon enough, though.

But the details don't even really matter. Whatever it is, it's not good. And it's another black eye for a Carolina football program that has consistently had one embarrassment after another since hiring Belichick.

At some point, they'll wise up and move on. There were rumors at the end of last season that it was already being debated. Success on the football field can mask the off-the-field issues that have been prevalent, but those haven't come yet and don't seem to be on the horizon, either.

That's just fine for Duke fans, though. The longer they keep Belichick around, the better for Manny Diaz and his program. He has Duke on the upswing, is building a program the right way, and just delivered the Blue Devils their first outright ACC Championship since 1962.

All that happening at the same time that everything is crashing and burning down Tobacco Road just makes it that much sweeter.

North Carolina paid Lombardi an annual salary of $1.5 million to be Belichick's GM. They were expecting a dynastic duo to help the Heels become a serious power player in college football. They have instead become the laughingstock of the sport.

Money well spent.