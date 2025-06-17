Blue Devils set sights on yet another monster prospect in the class of 2027

Jon Scheyer has already amassed a gargantuan roster. With nearly a dozen players spanning from 6-foot-5 to 6-foot-11, the Duke Blue Devils are in good (and rather large) hands for the foreseeable future.

However, Scheyer isn't satisfied quite yet. Over the weekend, the Blue Devils' head coach reached out to a monstrous player in the class of 2027. Obinna Ekezie Jr., who already stands at 7-foot-0 after his sophomore year of high school, was reportedly contacted by Duke as his recruiting process heats up.

Ekezie (yes, the son of former NBA player Obinna Ekezie) already holds 18 Division I offers, including offers from collegiate blue bloods like Kentucky, Kansas, and more.

BREAKING: Duke has contacted 7'0 big man Obinna Ekezie Jr 👀



Elite size, mobility, and upside in the paint. One to watch in the 2027 class. 🔵😈pic.twitter.com/ggbQia3HEM — Duke Central (@duke_central) June 16, 2025

To put it lightly, the 7-foot big man, who still has two seasons of high school basketball ahead of him, is already a highly sought-after prospect. That fact will only grow increasingly true over the next two years.

Ekezie is currently ranked as the No. 7 prospect in the country, the No. 2 center in the class, and the No. 1 recruit out of the state of California. Everyone is going to want this kid on their team.

Scheyer is no rookie to recruiting the best names in the nation. Duke's class of 2025 commitments ranks No. 1 in the country. His focus on the class of 2026 and 2027 is just beginning. His recruitment of players like Ekezie is going to have to be perfect.

So far, Scheyer has yet to receive a commitment from the class of 2026 or 2027, but there are very few teams in the country that have already landed prospects from the two classes. If Scheyer can secure a commitment from Ekezie, it would certainly set up the Blue Devils nicely for yet another dominant recruiting class.