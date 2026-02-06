Blue Devils mourn the loss of NFL Champion quarterback Sonny Jurgensen

70 years ago, legendary Duke quarterback Sonny Jurgensen last took the field for the Blue Devils before going on to become the 43rd overall pick in the 1957 NFL Draft and transform into an all-time great quarterback in the league.

On the morning of Feb. 6, 2026, it was announced that Jurgensen had passed away, breaking the hearts of Blue Devil, Washington Commander, Philadelphia Eagle, and football fans.

Jurgensen was 91 years old when he passed, and left behind an incredible legacy in Durham and everywhere else he took the field.

Sonny Jurgensen passes away at 91

Throughout his college career at Duke, Jurgensen was a two-time All-ACC quarterback, and then, his NFL career was quite literally one for the history books.

Jurgensen led the Philadelphia Eagles to their 1960 NFL Championship over the Green Bay Packers, handing legendary head coach Vince Lombardi his only Playoff loss before he turned the Packers into the dynasty it became.

The former Blue Devil was a five-time Pro Bowl selection, a two-time first-team All-Pro honoree, and a two-time second-team All-Pro honoree.

Not to mention, Jurgensen led the league in passing yards for five seasons (1961, 1962, 1966, 1967, & 1969), led the league in passing touchdowns for two seasons (1961, 1967), led the league in passer rating for a season (1967), and led the league in completion percentage for another season (1970).

We mourn the passing of the legendary Sonny Jurgensen



Our hearts are with Sonny’s family and loved ones pic.twitter.com/PFtg3gnJwT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) February 6, 2026

He holds the NFL record for the longest-ever passing play (99 yards), which he shares with a slew of other Hall of Fame and legendary quarterbacks, including Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Otto Graham, and more.

Jurgensen was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983 and was also inducted into the Philadelphia Eagles' Hall of Fame, the Washington Commanders' Ring of Fame, and his jersey No. 9 was retired by Washington. He was a member of the NFL's 1960s All-Decade team.

Jurgensen's legacy will live on, and the Blue Devil community is in mourning. Our thoughts and hearts are with Jurgensen's family, friends, and loved ones.