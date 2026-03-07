Barstool Big Cat still haunted by Duke's 2015 championship win over Wisconsin

Time flies, doesn't it?

More than a decade has passed since Duke cut down the nets in Indianapolis. The Blue Devils finished the 2014-2015 season 35-4, and were led by star freshman Jahlil Okafor and veteran guard Quinn Cook. Alongside Cook and Okafor, Duke relied on Tyus Jones' clutch moments, Justice Winslow's lockdown defense, and Grayson Allen's spark off the bench in the tournament.

Frank Kaminsky may have taken home National Player of the Year, but Okafor and the Blue Devils got the better of him twice that season. One of those wins came in the national championship, where Duke defeated Wisconsin 68-63 in Indianapolis to secure their fifth national title. The Badgers are still haunted by that title game, even after more than a decade. Dan Katz, better known as Big Cat, is still far from forgiving Duke.

Years later, Duke still lives rent-free in Big Cat's head

Since that 2015 title game, Big Cat has become one of Duke's biggest critics, which is saying something, as the Blue Devils aren't short in that department. Big Cat spent last season insisting Duke would win it all, a brilliant coping method that let him enjoy their defeats while remaining unfazed by wins - and he's using the same tactic again this year. However, he has never been shy about his hate for the Blue Devils, which was only amplified by the 2015 championship.

NSFW: contains strong language

"In college basketball, 95% of my hate energy is spent on Duke... 2015 took a part of my soul I'll never get back, and the only thing I can do to cope is be a bitter hater for the rest of my life."



- @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/IalnqAjtkS — Mostly Hoops With Mark Titus & Co. (@MostlyHoopsShow) March 6, 2026

Big Cat's hatred for Duke runs deeper than even Wisconsin's biggest conference rivals, a point he didn't shy away from on Mostly Hoops With Mark Titus & Co.

"In college basketball, I would say 95% of my energy spent in the hate department is on Duke," he said on the podcast.

It's a perfect summary of his relentless disdain for the Blue Devils, and whether you love Duke or not, you have to respect the consistency and commitment.

While his obsession with Duke shows no signs of slowing down, the Blue Devils have bigger things on their mind. The only thing that matters right now is taking care of business and doing what no team has in over a decade: cutting down the nets in Indianapolis once again. Just how it should be.

That run into March continues today as the Blue Devils host No. 17 UNC at Cameron Indoor. The Blue Devils will be looking to avenge an earlier loss to the Tar Heels, though it won't feel quite the same with Caleb Wilson ruled out for the season. Even so, the stakes in a Duke-UNC showdown are never hard to find.