After shaky Siena showing, Duke faces make-or-break test vs. TCU in 2nd Round

Duke got past Siena in a closer-than-expected opener, edging No. 16 Siena 71-65. But it wasn't all smooth sailing for the Blue Devils. Cam Boozer led the way with 22 points, while his twin brother Cayden added 19. Despite the win, Duke was sloppy for most of the game, allowing Siena to stay competitive.

Saturday, against No. 9 TCU, the Blue Devils get a chance to fix those issues and show why they're one of the top teams still alive in the tournament.

Meanwhile, TCU earned its spot in the round of 32 with a narrow 66-64 win over Ohio State, showing they can handle the pressure in close games. For Duke, the path forward is simple - clean up the mistakes. The Horned Frogs won't make things easy, especially if Duke brings the same sloppiness it showed versus Siena. Success on Saturday will come down to a few key areas, and cleaning up the mistakes will be crucial if the Blue Devils want to advance to next weekend.

How Duke can beat TCU and reach the Sweet 16

The Horned Frogs come into the round of 32 ranked 43rd on KenPom, with one of the nation's best defenses. TCU sits in the top 25 in defensive efficiency, but its offense isn't nearly as strong, sitting at 82nd in the nation according to the same metrics. The Blue Devils have the talent to get past TCU, but they'll need to tighten up if they want to make it to next weekend.

With Foster sidelined and Pat Ngongba II questionable, Duke can't afford to take TCU lightly. The Horned Frogs are a forward-heavy team, but they lack true size, as their tallest player who logs significant minutes, is only 6'8". That gives the Blue Devils a chance to attack the paint, especially with Cam Boozer, one of the best post players in the nation, who should see the ball nearly every possession. Duke also shot just 5-26 from three in the first round, so they'll need to be much more selective and efficient from deep against TCU.

Better shot selection, feeding Boozer, and improving their three-point efficiency are all musts for Saturday. Getting by Siena was ugly, and that won't fly against TCU. Duke has to show up ready from tip-off and stay focused for the full 40 minutes. If the Blue Devils can clean up the mistakes, knock down open threes, and take care of the ball, there's no reason they can't take control of this game and win by double digits.