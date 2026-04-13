After missing out on Flory Bidunga, Jon Scheyer should pivot to these 5 portal candidates

Duke's dream portal replacement for Patrick Ngongba has committed to Louisville before making his planned trip to Durham for a visit. Kansas big man Flory Bidunga will be standing in Duke's path of an ACC Championship instead of anchoring the middle for the Blue Devils.

But all hope is not lost for Jon Scheyer and company. There are plenty of talented centers who remain available in the Transfer Portal, though none of them will come cheaply. The big man market has exploded this offseason, and the Blue Devils will have to pony up in order to land one.

If Ngongba enters the NBA Draft, Duke's ability to do so will determine whether it can be a legitimate National Championship contender or not.

5 center candidates Duke can pivot to after Flory Bidunga's Louisville commitment

5. Chol Machot (Charleston)

College of Charleston center Chol Machot's frame could be a bit concerning at just 190 pounds at 7-foot, but he's got an intriguing and versatile game. His length is a real problem around the rim and he can be a similar rim-running big that Duke has had in recent years.

There's also plenty of offensive upside. His three-point shooting could come around (6-of-22 at Charleston), which would make him all the more intriguing with his ability to handle the ball and attack. There are better options, but Machot is one more under the radar that Scheyer should consider.

4. Aiden Sherrell (Alabama)

Duke has already made contact with Aiden Sherrell and will be working to bring the Alabama big man to campus for a visit soon. After missing out on Bidunga, the sense of urgency with Sherrell will pick up significantly.

Sherrell blossomed as a sophomore for the Crimson Tide, averaging 11 points, six rebounds, and two blockers per game while knocking down 34% of his attempts from three. But he's listed at No. 4 on this list for a reason.

Sherrell is a good player, but he's not the same level of defensive anchor as Ngongba or Bidunga. Despite averaging over two blocks per game, Sherrell struggled at times with Alabama's drop coverage, and the Crimson Tide ranked 61st in the country in defensive efficiency, per KenPom.

A Sherrell and Cameron Williams frontcourt would be an offensive dream, but Duke would take a significant step back defensively if it's Sherrell anchoring the middle instead of Ngongba.

3. Magoon Gwath (San Diego State)

Similar to Sherrell, Magoon Gwath could give Duke more of a stretch-five look. He's knocked down 37-of-91 (40.7%) of his three-point attempts over his first two college seasons for San Diego State. The volume hasn't been high, but the consistency has.

Gwath was the Mountain West's Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman. He's proven to be an elite shot blocker with the ability to switch and defend guards and wings as well as bigs.

Gwath could be the best of both worlds, providing the same level of defensive impact as Ngongba while also expanding the Blue Devils' offense.

2. Massamba Diop (Arizona State)

Early on, when Arizona State center Massamba Diop entered the portal, Gonzaga and St. John's were the immediate teams linked to him. Scheyer has some work to do to get Duke in the mix, but Diop could be well worth it.

As a freshman with the Sun Devils, Diop averaged 13.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 21. blocks per game. He has a deep offensive bag and uses his length to be a real problem on the defensive end of the court.

Perhaps former Duke star Bobby Hurley, who coached Diop at Arizona State, will put in a good word for the good guys.

1. Patrick Ngongba

Why replace Patrick Ngongba when you can simply retain Patrick Ngongba? The Duke sophomore center flourished in his first season as a starter, jumping from a bit player behind Khaman Maluach to a full-time starter.

Ngongba had a terrific season, anchoring one of the nation's top defenses while also taking major strides on the offensive end as a lob threat and an offensive initiator from the post. He paired perfectly last season with Cameron Boozer, and he would pair perfectly next season with Cameron Williams.

Ngongba is weighing whether or not to enter the NBA Draft. He's widely expected to be a late first-round pick right now, and perhaps Scheyer can entice his star center to return with a substantial offer.