ACC/SEC Challenge could prove how competitive ACC can be this season on a national scale

The third annual ACC/SEC Challenge is set to take place on December 2nd and December 3rd, in what the ACC hopes is a much better result than a year ago. Granted, the 2024-25 SEC was potentially the greatest single-season conference in the history of college basketball, earning 14 bids to the NCAA Tournament, which was a record. However, the ACC as a whole wasn't just defeated in last year's event, but was absolutely embarrassed. Through the first month of the 2025-26 campaign, the ACC looks deeper than it has in any of the past five seasons. The conference hasn't gotten more than five of its teams into the big dance since 2021, but this early-season clash with the SEC could say a lot about where the ACC stands right now relative to other power conferences.

The ACC notched eight teams ranked in the top 50 of the opening NET rankings, the third-most of any power conference. No. 4 Duke and No. 15 Florida highlight the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge, as the Blue Devils will host the Gators on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium. No. 16 North Carolina will also head to Rupp Arena on Tuesday to face No. 18 Kentucky. With how badly last year's event went for the ACC, some greater success this season could go a long way.

ACC looking for redemption in ACC/SEC Challenge after embarrassing performance a year ago

In 2024, the ACC was humiliated in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Duke picked up a massive win at home over then-No. 2 Auburn, and Clemson took down then-No. 4 Kentucky. Outside those two victories, things got ugly.

ACC teams went just 2-14 across last season's event. On top of that, ACC teams lost 11 of those 14 games by double digits and 5 of those games by 20 or more points. The ACC was just 2-6 at home as well.

The ACC was mediocre in 2024-25, as the Blue Devils cruised to a 19-1 conference record en route to winning the ACC regular season title and the ACC Tournament. But this year, things could be different.

For the first time in the last few seasons, the ACC looks like it has some legitimate depth and could get anywhere from five to eight teams into the NCAA Tournament field. This is the first opportunity for the conference as a whole to prove it's back to national relevance, and with so many marquee matchups, the ACC could put the nation on notice over the next two days.