Duke basketball offers high school recruit with likelihood of reclassification

The Duke basketball program is on the verge of missing out on two elite high school basketball talents after the decommitment from Shelton Henderson and the likelihood that 5-star Nate Ament commits to Tennessee, but more young firepower could be coming to Durham soon.

The Blue Devils offered Sebastian Wilkins on Friday afternoon, a current member of the Class of 2026 who is ranked as a 4-star recruit and the No. 31 player in the nation according to 247Sports.

He announced the offer on social media.

The 6-foot-8 forward attends Brewster Academy (NH) and holds offers from Alabama, Boston College, Florida State, and others.

Blessed to receive an offer from Duke University! #AGTG pic.twitter.com/3lYGTvhAgw — Sebastian Wilkins (@Sebastian11wilk) April 18, 2025

Wilkins is expected to reclassify into the Class of 2025 and play college basketball next season after spending four years at the high school and prep level.

If he were to commit to Duke, it’s possible for him to fill the void on the roster left by Henderson’s loss.

Cameron Boozer, Nikolas Khamenia, and Cayden Boozer are the current trio that makes up the Blue Devil recruiting class, which has now dropped to No. 4 in the country on 247Sports after Henderson’s decision.

Duke is still waiting for the offseason decisions of several key players from its current roster to be made public, including freshmen Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans.

Kon Knueppel announced that he will be entering the 2025 NBA Draft while Caleb Foster has revealed he is returning to the Blue Devils for his junior season.

Flagg and Khaman Maluach are expected to leave the program for the NBA while it appears Tyrese Proctor is leaning towards making a similar decision. Many are hoping the news involving high school recruits is a good sign that Evans will return for another season.

Things are poised to move quickly in the recruitment and reclassification of Sebastian Wilkins and expect the Blue Devils to be there every step of the journey.