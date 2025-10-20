ACC Football Power Rankings: New top squad is crowned following hectic College Football weekend

It was a wild weekend around the Atlantic Coast Conference, and one that didn't end in favor of the Duke football program. The Blue Devils entered Saturday with a prime opportunity to pick up a signature win at home over No. 12 Georgia Tech, but a slow offensive second half plagued the program as it fell 27-18. Now 4-3 overall and 3-1 in ACC action, Duke is still in contention for the ACC Championship, but it will have to be a stellar end to the season for it to make a run. There were other wild results around the conference this weekend, and as a result, the conference power rankings are totally shaken up.

ACC Football Power Rankings: Week 9

1. Georgia Tech (7-0, 4-0 ACC)

Georgia Tech handled Duke on the road 27-18 to improve to 7-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play. The Yellow Jackets jumped to No. 7 in this week's Associated Press Poll.

2. Virginia (6-1, 3-0 ACC)

Virginia improved to 6-1 overall following a 22-20 win over Washington State. The Cavaliers moved to No. 16 in this week's AP Poll.

3. Louisville (5-1, 2-1 ACC)

Louisville added a statement victory this weekend, taking down then-No. 2 Miami on the road, 24-21. The Cardinals make the biggest leap of any team in this week's power rankings and have moved into the AP Top 25 at No. 19.

4. Miami (5-1, 1-1 ACC)

Late miscues handed the Hurricanes their first loss of the season, but they still deserve to stay near the top of the power rankings. Miami dropped to No. 9 in the poll this week.

5. Pitt (5-2, 3-1 ACC)

Pitt's now won three straight games with Mason Heintschel at QB after it defeated Syracuse 30-13 this weekend. The Panthers will take on NC State at home next.

6. SMU (5-2, 3-0 ACC)

SMU has now picked up three straight victories after taking down Clemson 35-24 on the road. The Mustangs have Wake Forest on the road next.

7. Duke (4-3, 3-1 ACC)

Duke suffered its second loss at home to a ranked opponent after being defeated 27-18 by Georgia Tech. The Blue Devils will look to bounce back against Clemson next.

8. California (5-2, 2-1 ACC)

Cal bounced back from a home loss to Duke with a 21-18 victory over North Carolina. The Golden Bears have Virginia Tech on the road next.

9. Clemson (3-4, 2-3 ACC)

With Cade Klubnik out, Clemson fell to SMU 35-24 at home. The Tigers look to get this disastrous season back on track against Duke next.

10. NC State (4-3, 1-2 ACC)

NC State was on bye this week and will take on Pitt on the road next.

11. Stanford (3-4, 2-2 ACC)

Stanford has quietly picked up two wins over its last three games, taking down Florida State 20-13 over the weekend. The Cardinal will face Miami on the road next.

12. Wake Forest (4-2, 1-2 ACC)

Wake Forest was on bye this week and will face SMU at home next weekend.

13. Syracuse (3-4, 1-3 ACC)

Syracuse suffered its third straight loss after falling 30-13 at home to Pitt. The Orange will face Georgia Tech on the road next.

14. Virginia Tech (2-5, 1-2 ACC)

Virginia Tech was on bye this week. Following two straight losses before the bye, the Hokies will look to get back in the win column at home against California next.

15. Florida State (3-4, 0-4 ACC)

It was a magic start for FSU to begin the 2025 campaign, but head coach Mike Norvell is now on a very hot seat after the Noles fell 20-13 at Stanford, marking their fourth straight defeat.

16. North Carolina (2-4, 0-2 ACC)

North Carolina has now lost three straight games after being defeated 21-18 by California on the road. The Heels have Virginia at home next.

17. Boston College (1-6, 0-4 ACC)

Boston College has now dropped six in a row after losing to UConn 38-23 at home. The Eagles will face Louisville on the road next.