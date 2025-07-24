ACC Football Kickoff: Press conferences and interview schedules for Duke football

ACC Football Kickoff is off and running in Charlotte, North Carolina, and it's Duke football's day on Thursday, July 24th. Throughout the day, several players and head coach Manny Diaz will appear for interviews and press conferences.

New Blue Devils' quarterback Darian Mensah talked to reporters in the morning about the outlook of the 2025 season, but there's plenty more content coming from other members of the program throughout the day.

Here's every time slot Duke fans need to know for the final day of ACC Football Kickoff.

1:00 pm EST to 1:30 pm EST: Press conferences

Several members of the Duke football program will answer questions in press conferences from 1:00 pm EST to 1:30 pm EST. Head coach Manny Diaz is in attendance, and the players who will answer questions during the press conferences are quarterback Darian Mensah, offensive lineman Brian Parker II, cornerback Chandler Rivers, and defensive end Wesley Williams. The live press conferences will be broadcast on ACC Network.

1:30 pm EST to 1:45 pm EST: Manny Diaz live interview on ACC Network

Coach Diaz will be live at the desk with ACC Network reporters to answer questions on the upcoming 2025 season after press conferences have ended. Mensah spoke with the ACC Network desk this morning, and Diaz will follow to talk about expectations for the program in 2025 and questions surrounding preseason camp. The interview will be live on ACC Network.

Mensah, Duke's new starting quarterback, gave confident answers while in a live interview this morning, saying the Blue Devils are ready to "shock some people" in 2025. The rising redshirt sophomore also discussed his NIL situation after signing a monster two-year, $8 million NIL deal with Duke this past offseason.

The Blue Devils are one of the most intriguing programs to monitor throughout the ACC this season, as Diaz and his squad seem to be on the cusp of greatness after Diaz delivered the fourth season of nine or more wins in program history in 2024. As Duke has been continuously underrated throughout the offseason, the team looks confident in proving to the rest of the conference that they belong in the same conversations with true contenders.