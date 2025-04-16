5-star Duke target Nate Ament could make his commitment any day now

For a little while now, Duke Basketball fans have fully been on Nate Ament watch. The 5-star power forward was originally planning to make his decision known at the McDonald's All-American Game, but he decided to delay things a bit.

Ament is down to Duke, Louisville, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas. The good news for Duke is that 5-star commit Cameron Boozer has been in Ament's ear recently hoping to help Jon Scheyer out in recruiting the touted power forward.

So, when is Ament going to end up shutting things down and put the pen to paper with his college of choice? That call could be coming any day now, as he told analyst Krysten Peek recently that he'll be posting his commitment within 'a week or two.'

I sat down with uncommitted five-star Nate Ament after practice at Nike Hoop Summit and we discussed his final five schools of Duke, Kentucky, Tennessee, Louisville and Arkansas. He said he plans on committing in the next couple of weeks. Full interview below. pic.twitter.com/FkqRqR6G40 — Krysten Peek (@krystenpeek) April 12, 2025

"Just how I feel and how I trust the coaches and what they're telling me," Ament told Peek on what's going into his decision. "How much I truly believe I can come in and be an impact freshman and honestly just how much I can come in, make mistakes and learn from them in a game - and the coaches trusting me to make adjustments in the game."

For a little while, Duke was considered a potential favorite, but Ament pushing back things was a bit concerning. However, the Blue Devils have continued to prioritize him and it sure helps that Boozer is doing what he can to sell him on all the good things Durham has to offer.

Ament is the definition of an elite prospect, as he's ranked five stars and the No. 2 PF for the 2025 class. Plenty of experts think he could push to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft one day. Will he be pushing for that honor as a Duke Blue Devil? We'll find out soon enough if that will be the case, but Scheyer would be able to send a huge statement if he can land this kid's commitment.