5 noteworthy observations from Duke's thrilling road win over Virginia

The margins in the ACC are razor-thin, and every week is just going to look like this. Buckle up.

For the third week in a row, Duke was locked in a game that was decided by one possession late. Unlike the last two weeks, the Blue Devils made the plays down the stretch to earn the win and snap a two-game skid.

A gutsy trick-play call by the Blue Devils saw Nate Sheppard hit Brody Keefe for the game-winning 28-yard touchdown pass with 1:14 to play. Patrick Smith-Young picked off a desperation heave by Virginia's Beau Pribula on the ensuing drive to seal the deal.

Here's the most noteworthy observations:

1. Duke set up the winning trick-play perfectly

Two plays before Sheppard's touchdown pass, Walker Eget threw a swing pass to the left to the star RB that picked up 13 yards. Virginia thought that was exactly what Duke was doing again, just to the other side of the field.

Nobody noticed, however, that Sheppard was much further back this time, and the pass by Eget was actually a lateral. The defense converged to stop Sheppard, and he had a wide-open Keefe waiting in the endzone for the go-ahead score:

DOUBLE PASS FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/BVNgxUQouk — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) October 24, 2026

What a call, what a win for the Blue Devils.

2. There should be no more talk about a QB controversy

Walker Eget started the game and quickly led Duke on a 78-yard touchdown drive in just four plays, highlighted by a 35-yard dime down the sideline to Jonah Burton. Unfortunately, Eget jammed his finger on that throw and would ultimately sit out the rest of the first half.

There was a major difference in Duke's offense while he was out, and sophomore Dan Mahan took the snaps. Mahan led the offense to just two first downs and 36 total yards on 15 plays.

Eget came back in to start the third quarter, and Duke moved the ball on offense again. Jonathan Brewer finally trusted the San Jose State transfer to throw the ball down the field, and Duke found success with it.

Mahan is a talented player, and his time will come. But this is Eget's job. There should be no further debate about it.

3. Nate Sheppard was bottled up, but still ended up the hero

Before Eget's injury, Duke's offense was humming. After the big pass play to Burton, it was Sheppard who broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run to draw first blood. It looked like it was going to be one of those nights for the star sophomore back.

But with Mahan in, Virginia didn't fear Duke's passing attack. That allowed them to stack the box to stop Sheppard, and they effectively took him out of the game. Taking out the 32-yard touchdown run, Sheppard ran 14 times for 23 yards.

But when the game was on the line, the coaching staff put the ball in his hands. Not as a runner or receiver, but as a passer. And Sheppard threw a strike to win the game.

What can't he do?

4. Hello, Brody Keefe

Freshman WR Brody Keefe was a guy we highlighted as a potential breakout player for the Blue Devils in 2026. He had a strong offseason and impressed his coaches and teammates, but his opportunities were limited early in the season.

Coming into Friday night's matchup, Keefe had just one catch on the season: a 27-yard touchdown reception during Duke's blowout win over William & Mary. But against the Cavaliers, Keefe got a real opportunity.

He caught the first pass of the game and the last. He caught an 8-yard pass from Eget on the first possession of the game, and then caught the game-winning touchdown. He finished with three receptions for 48 yards.

It's clear that he's got the trust of the coaching staff, and Keefe should continue seeing opportunities.

5. Duke's defense stood tall when it needed to

There will be plenty about Duke's defensive performance that Diaz won't be happy about. Virginia racked up 195 yards on the ground, finding creases in the Blue Devils' defense. For a team giving up just over 90 yards per game on the season on the ground, it was a disappointing and frustrating performance.

But it was the defense that consistently came up with stops when they had to be made. With Duke's offense sputtering after Eget's injury, it was the defense that kept the game close. Duke held Virginia to field goals on two drives in the first half.

They also forced two turnovers, including the Smith-Young interception that sealed the win.

Duke mustered five sacks and eight tackles-for-loss with some well-timed and disguised blitzes that made life difficult for Pribula and the Virginia offense.