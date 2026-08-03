3 Duke football players poised to breakout for Manny Diaz during fall camp

Duke football is set to begin its ACC title defense in just over a month. Fall camp is set to open soon, and Manny Diaz has plenty of talented players to replace from last season's conference champion.

That goes far beyond just the QB competition as San Jose State transfer Walker Eget looks to hold off sophomore Dan Mahan in replacing Darian Mensah.

While that competition will dominate the headlines, another thing to keep an eye on for fans will be breakout stars during practice who position themselves for significant roles during the 2026 season.

Let's take a look at three breakout candidates for Duke.

These 3 Duke football players are poised for a breakout during fall camp and significant 2026 roles

3. DL Owen Wafle

Duke has some significant talent to replace on its defensive line, and Diaz's ability to improve a beleagured defense from last season may be just as big a factor in this season's outcome as the play from the QB position.

Penn State transfer Owen Wafle is a player Diaz will rely on to play a pivotal role defensively for the Blue Devils. Wafle has a ton of talent, but hasn't been able to get it to translate to the field during his time with Penn State or Michigan so far.

Duke hopes that will change, and he'll become a key contributor in 2026.

2. WR Brody Keefe

Duke added a pair of transfer wide receivers who will play key roles in Penn's Jared Richardson and Charlotte's Javen Nicholas, but the Blue Devils will be looking for another player to step into a big role.

While returning players like Jaivon Solomon and Jamien Little might be considered the favorites from the outside, freshman Brody Keefe has produced significant buzz inside the building. He was a revelation during spring practice, and he appears to be ready to push for immediate playing time during his first season on campus.

Don't be surprised if Keefe ends up earning a starting role for Duke.

1. DE Bryce Davis

Another potentially impactful player up front for Duke this season is sophomore defensive end Bryce Davis, who arrived in Durham last season with significant pedigree. He is the highest-ranked player in Duke football history, per 247.

Davis had a rotational role on the defensive line last season, but with Diaz having to replace both Vincent Anthony Jr. and Wesley Williams on the ends, he'll need his former prized recruit to realize his potential and make a significant impact in his second year.