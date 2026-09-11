5 Duke basketball games fans should have circled on their calendar this season

With Countdown to Craziness less than a month away, the college basketball season is finally right around the corner. After how last season ended, Duke fans should be anxious to see this team finally hit the court and get another shot at finishing the job.

Jon Scheyer certainly did his part this offseason, putting together what may be his most complete roster yet. And considering the rosters Duke has had over the past two seasons, that's saying something. Of course, Duke will still have to back that up on the court, but there's no denying the talent is there for another run at the national championship.

Talent isn't the only thing the Blue Devils have going for them this season, either. The ACC is expected to be significantly better this season, while Scheyer has put together another gauntlet of an out-of-conference schedule. It's clear that Scheyer isn't hiding from anyone this year and wants to put this team to the test early.

With the schedule loaded with marquee matchups, rivalries, and revenge games, Duke fans have plenty to look forward to. Still, five specific matchups stand out as ones everyone should have circled on their calendars.

5 games Duke fans won't want to miss this season

5. Texas Tech

After the anticipated rematch against Michigan fell through the cracks, Duke had to pivot quickly to find another worthy opponent to fill that gap. When Texas Tech was announced as the replacement, it immediately reminded fans of a game they would love another chance at from last season. In Madison Square Garden, Texas Tech stormed back in an eerily familiar fashion, taking the game from Duke in the last minute and handing the Blue Devils their first loss of the season.

That loss itself would have hurt enough, but after seeing how our beloved 2024-2025 team went out, we didn't need that painful reminder so soon. And while they aren't No. 1 on the checklist for this upcoming season, getting revenge against the Red Raiders should be near the top of the list for Duke fans.

4. Louisville

This list wouldn't feel right without two specific ACC teams, and the Cardinals are one of them. Despite beating Louisville by an average of 21 points per game last season, their offseason moves have made Cardinals fans forget what Scheyer has done to them since taking over the helm. Nonetheless, Pat Kelsey has put together a formidable squad this year that should be in the running for second place in the ACC.

To make matters worse, Louisville landed Flory Bidunga, who was once a top Duke target. But when Patrick Ngongba II announced his return for his junior season in Durham, missing out on Bidunga seemed intentional. With them only on schedule one time this season, the stakes will be high for that matchup late in February.

3. Florida

Florida is the only team Duke didn't lose to on this list last year, but this may be the biggest test the Blue Devils face this season. Heading into the season, two teams consistently top nearly every preseason rankings list: Florida and Duke. After beating the Gators in Durham last year, the Blue Devils will travel to Gainesville for a rematch this year.

Beating Florida may not provide a revenge factor for the Blue Devils, but the stakes will be high. The outcome of this matchup could have major implications for who takes the No.1 overall seed heading into March Madness, making this a must-win for Duke.

2. UConn

This one should be as obvious as No. 1 on the list. After losing in the 2025 tournament in one of the biggest meltdowns in recent college basketball history, it was hard to imagine it could get any worse. Then last year happened. Duke fell in the Elite Eight to the Huskies on a last-second heave from nearly midcourt, following another blown lead in a game the Blue Devils controlled most of the way.

Dan Hurley and the Huskies have had their fun reminding Duke of the loss throughout this offseason, sending jabs Duke's way multiple times. Revenge isn't even the only thing on fans' minds going into this one, as former Blue Devil Nik Khamenia joined the Huskies less than a month after the heartbreaking loss. Duke will need little to no motivation heading into this one, but UConn has supplied plenty of bulletin board material to use.

1. North Carolina

If you thought this would be anyone else, I have news for you. While UNC certainly hasn't lived up to its standards in recent years, the Tar Heels will always be at the top of this list. After firing Hubert Davis, Michael Malone was brought in as his successor, and it didn't take long for the nonsensical takes around the rivalry to pick back up.

The Tar Heels did steal one in Chapel Hill last year, but the Blue Devils are 4-1 in the last five matchups between the two. With a new head coach at the helm, Duke should give Malone a warm welcome to the rivalry by sweeping the Tar Heels this season.