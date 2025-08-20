4-star LB earns preseason All-American honors before ever playing a snap for Duke

Duke is just days away from kicking off its 2025 football season, and honors continue to roll in for the Blue Devils. While a lot of the preseason hype has been focused on transfer quarterback Darian Mensah and a handful of defensive stars, one true freshman just received a spotlight of his own.

Freshman linebacker Bradley Gompers, who was a four-star prospect in the class of 2025, was included on 247Sports' Preseason All-American roster as the only Blue Devil and one of just five true freshmen in the ACC to do so.

Gompers committed to the Duke Blue Devils over powerhouse programs such as the Penn State Nittany Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and more. Now, he is already expected to shine brightly during his first year of collegiate football.

After missing his junior season of high school football due to a broken collarbone, Gompers was renowned for playing at the Mr. PA level through nine games of his senior season. He even helped lead his high school powerhouse program, Pittsburgh Central Catholic, to a winning record while playing linebacker, wide receiver, tight end, and edge rusher.

Gompers isn't the only linebacker expected to make an impact for the Blue Devils this season, joining a room of veteran linebackers such as Nick Morris Jr., Tre Freeman, and Jaiden Francois, who transferred to Duke from Utah State this offseason.

Yet, despite all of the veteran talent that surrounds him in the locker room, Gompers is expected to make big plays this year, even as a true freshman.

The other ACC freshmen on the list included Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah, NC State offensive lineman Spiek Sowells, Clemson defensive tackle Amare Adams, and Syracuse safety Demetres Samuel Jr.

The Blue Devils are scheduled to kick off their 2025 season on Thursday, Aug. 28, with a game against the Elon Phoenix at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be aired on ESPN+ and ACC Extra.