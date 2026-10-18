3 winners and 3 losers from Duke's gut-punch loss to North Carolina

After a promising 4-0 start that loudly demanded national respect, Manny Diaz and Duke have now dropped back-to-back games in heartbreaking fashion. In a near-identical end-of-game scenario, Duke took a late lead just to see it squandered with a quick touchdown drive by the opposition.

Following up a three-point loss to Georgia Tech in Atlanta, Duke fell by four points at home against North Carolina and had to watch the Victory Bell go home with the Tar Heels.

Who were the winners and losers from Duke's 24-20 loss?

Winner: Nate Sheppard

It was the second straight week that Sheppard was held under 100 rushing yards, but the sheer fact that he gutted out his injury to play in this game speaks volumes about his competitive character. Sheppard was listed as questionable all week, but there was never really any doubt that he was going to give it a go.

And while he was held to just 77 yards on 20 carries, he added a game-high 98 receiving yards on 11 receptions to give him 175 yards from scrimmage. Sheppard caught a touchdown pass from Walker Eget - Duke's lone offensive touchdown of the afternoon - that gave the Blue Devils the lead with under five minutes to play. They couldn't hold it.

Winner: Kyon Loud

Duke got off to an agonizingly slow start and quickly found itself in a 17-0 hole. With the offense sputtering, the Blue Devils needed a play on defense to swing some momentum. They got it from Kyon Loud, who ripped the ball loose from Jordan Shipp, with Andrew Pellicciotta scooping and scoring to get Duke on the board.

Loud finished with six tackles and that forced fumble, which started a 20-0 run before UNC's late touchdown that ultimately won the game.

Winner: Preston Watson

Duke didn't generate the pressure it wanted against UNC, but Preston Watson was a game-wrecker up front. He led the Blue Devils with eight total tackles and added 2.5 tackles-for-loss and a sack in the losing effort.

He was practically unblockable, keying a Duke defensive effort that forced six straight empty possessions after UNC built the early 17-0 advantage.

Loser: Walker Eget

It might be time for Diaz to consider a change at QB. It's clear that Duke doesn't trust Eget to push the ball down the field. It's a check-down fest on offense. Sheppard's 11 receptions were eight more than any other player on the team. That really can't happen.

Duke's offense is stale and unpredictable. Defenses are keying on the run and the short passes, and Jonathan Brewer hasn't had an answer. If they don't trust him to throw it down the field, then why not give Dan Mahan a shot? He would at least add a different dynamic with his running ability.

Loser: Bryce Davis

The highest-rated recruit in Duke history was non-existent against UNC. Davis didn't record a statistic, failing to make an impact on the game as a pass rusher or a run stopper.

Duke needed more up front. They needed more havoc plays to force UNC to play behind the sticks. They didn't get nearly enough of them.

They needed more from Davis.

Loser: Duke's redzone execution

It's easy to lament the late-game execution for a second week in a row with the game following such a similar fourth-quarter script, but Duke lost the game in the first half when three possessions that got to the UNC 5-yard-line produced just six total points.

CJ Campbell was stuffed on a 4th-and-1 from the two-yard line, and then Duke settled for two field goals from freshman Gavin Strange.

If Duke was able to take advantage of its opportunities better, then this game may not have come down to the late game miscues that proved costly again.