3 major surprises from Manny Diaz's Week 1 Duke depth chart vs. Tulane

It's game week. Duke opens the season at home on Saturday at 3:30 ET against Tulane. With that comes the much-anticipated first depth chart of the season.

Manny Diaz and the Blue Devils released their inaugural 2026 depth chart on Monday, and with it came several surprises. It's important to note that this public depth chart is far from finalized, and Duke still has a full week of practice to iron out the details ahead of Saturday's season opener.

Things can - and will - change this week and in the coming weeks.

But let's take a look at a few major surprises from the first depth chart release:

We have an official #dukefootball depth chart ahead of its season-opener vs. Tulane: pic.twitter.com/mjsIsT7l4m — Anna Snyder (@annaesnydr) August 31, 2026

Duke's WR depth chart is far different than anyone was projecting

Perhaps the most shocking thing right away is the WR positions. It seemed obvious to everyone coming into fall camp that Duke had two entrenched starters with Penn transfer Jared Richardson and Charlotte transfer Javen Nicholas.

But Richardson is the only WR who has solidified a starting spot. The other two spots have co-starters. That includes Nicholas being listed as a co-starter with Idaho State transfer - and former Baylor WR - Jonah Burton.

Perhaps more surprisingly is that Jaivon Solomon - who looked like the favorite to be WR3 - is listed as third-string. Third-year sophomore Jayden Moore and second-year freshman Kavon Simmons are listed as co-starters ahead of Solomon.

DT Owen Wafle has not made the push that was expected in fall camp

Penn State and Michigan transfer Owen Wafle came to Duke with significant pedigree, and many expected that he would realize his recruiting promise and step in as a starter for the Blue Devils. Instead, he's not even fully entrenched as the backup at nose tackle.

Fourth-year junior David Anderson is the starter at nose, and Wafle is listed with an -OR- designation alongside second-year freshman Julius Columbus as the backup. Wafle should still get some snaps in the rotation, but he's clearly got a long way to go in Durham.

3 new starters make up Duke's new-look secondary

It's not exactly stunning to see Diaz shaking things up in the secondary despite returning three starters from last season. This is the biggest area of needed improvement for the Blue Devils defensively in 2026, and they went heavy in the Transfer Portal to try and get it.

DaShawn Stone is the lone returning starter still entrenched at Rover. Landan Callahan is a returning starter, but he's listed as a co-starter with Western Kentucky transfer Dylan Flowers getting top billing at corner.

Kimari Robinson was a starter last year, but he's listed as a backup at CB to Montana transfer Kyon Loud.

Sophomore Andrew Pellicciotta beat out Stanford transfer Che Ojarikre for a starting spot at safety. He's a player Duke is really high on.

Expect some shuffling still to come in the defensive backfield, however. Diaz won't tolerate as many coverage busts this year, and he appears to have the depth to make some moves if the current starters aren't getting the job done.