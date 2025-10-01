2025 ACC Basketball Tipoff: Duke basketball's attendees announced

The 2025 ACC Basketball Tipoff will commence from October 6th to the 8th at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, NC. Along with the other 17 schools in the Atlantic Coast Conference, the Duke basketball program's attendees for the event have been announced. The Blue Devils are looking to repeat as ACC regular season and ACC Tournament Champions, which would be head coach Jon Scheyer's third ACC Tournament Championship in four years as Duke's head coach. Duke and Louisville are viewed as the top tier of the conference heading into the 205-26 college basketball season, but several programs can exceed expectations greatly.

Duke's attendees for the 2025 ACC Basketball Tipoff have been announced

Representing the Duke program at the 2025 ACC Basketball Tipoff will be head coach Jon Scheyer, junior guard Caleb Foster, and senior forward Maliq Brown. For Duke women's basketball, it will be represented by head coach Kara Lawson, sophomore guard Toby Fournier, and junior forward Delaney Thomas.

The women's tipoff will be held on Monday, October 6th, and Tuesday, October 7th. The men's tipoff will begin on Tuesday, October 7th, and conclude on Wednesday, October 8th.

Both the Duke men's and women's programs are looking to build off highly successful 2024-25 campaigns that saw the women's squad reach its first Elite 8 since 2013 and earn its first ACC Tournament title since 2017. Scheyer won his second ACC Tournament crown in three seasons as Duke's head coach and brought the Blue Devils to a Final Four for the first time in his tenure.

Fournier, the 2025 ACC Rookie of the Year, has the potential to become one of the most prolific guards in the country as a sophomore. Lawson was recently selected to be the head coach for Team USA through 2028, as she continues to deliver continued success in Durham.

Duke basketball will go through what is likely the toughest non-conference schedule in the entire country this season, headlined by five opponents ranked in ESPN's preseason top 25 rankings.

Both the Duke men's and women's basketball programs are built for success in 2025-26, and they'll get the season underway at the 2025 ACC Basketball Tipoff next week.