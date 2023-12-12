New Duke basketball coach already has a lot of work to do
The newest member of the Duke basketball coaching staff already has a lot of work to do.
It’s not going to be an easy transition for Justin Robinson into his new coaching role within the Duke basketball program.
Robinson was named as the Director of Player Development last week and the Blue Devils dropped the first two games since the former fan favorite returned to campus.
“This is an incredible opportunity,” Robinson said in an appearance on The Brotherhood Podcast. “I see a lot of ways that I can help y’all, I can help the coaching staff.”
The 5-year player at Duke never averaged more than 2.8 points per game during his career but went for 10 and 13 points against North Carolina State and North Carolina, respectively, during his final season with the Blue Devils before the season was ended because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“Justin Robinson embodies the values of our program as well as anyone,” Jon Scheyer said in a press release.
ALSO READ: Duke in ‘no rush’ to get Tyrese Proctor back on court
“His work ethic, knowledge of Duke Basketball culture, and professional experience will be invaluable to our current players. This is the perfect example of what The Brotherhood is all about.”
Duke basketball ready to incorporate new addition to team
Justin Robinson played professionally in Montenegro and Israel for three seasons and said his main goal is to help the players both on and off the court.
“I’m here to be like a friend and an approachable mentor,” Robinson explained. “We can have fun, hang out, talk, and we’ll be playing a lot of 1-on-1 and 2-on-2.”
ALSO READ: Duke players not listening to coach’s message in practice
He mentioned that he will work specifically with the big men and teach them new moves to incorporate in their individual games.
“And how to be a team, and how to be a Duke team, in particular,” Robinson continued on what his role will be.
“I think a lot of that tradition and culture is important…there are a lot of lessons that you can learn from my experience.”