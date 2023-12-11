Duke basketball in ‘no rush’ to get Tyrese Proctor back on court
There is no timetable for Tyrese Proctor to return to the Duke basketball team.
Tyrese Proctor missed his first game since he has been a member of the Duke basketball program and it seems likely he will miss more.
Proctor, who sprained his ankle on December 2 against Georgia Tech, was not able to get healthy enough for the Blue Devils’ matchup with Charlotte a week later and there is no pressure to get him back on the floor from the team.
“With an ankle, it is hard to be back 100%, but we want to make sure for him that there is nothing limiting him and there is no rush,” Jon Scheyer said following Duke’s 80-56 victory.
“He just sprained it pretty good. You never know with a sprained ankle, how long it’s going to take.”
Caleb Foster got his first start with Proctor sidelined, who was on crutches as he sat on the bench during the game, finished with seven points, three rebounds, and three assists.
Scheyer added that it’s “unlikely” that the sophomore will play on Tuesday night against Hofstra (6-3) because he hasn’t been able to do anything on the court since suffering the injury.
Duke basketball schedule allows for full recovery
Duke (6-3) only has two other games left in December following its matchup with the Pride — Dec. 20 against No. 6 Baylor and Dec. 30 against Queens.
Tyrese Proctor is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 43.9-percent shooting from the floor and 32.4-percent from 3-point range.
“I do know he’s trying to get out there as quickly as possible,” Jon Scheyer continued.
Tipoff between the Blue Devils and Hofstra is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET (ESPN2) inside Cameron Indoor Stadium.