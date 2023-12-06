Duke football: Riley Leonard begins visit to Notre Dame after portal entry
Former Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard begins his visit to Notre Dame.
The news should not have come as a shock that Duke football quarterback Riley Leonard entered the transfer portal following the departure of head coach Mike Elko to Texas A&M and things are moving quickly with his recruitment.
Notre Dame was pegged as the favorite to land him as soon as he entered the portal and Leonard will be making the trip to South Bend for an official visit beginning on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.
Ironically, Duke — and Riley Leonard’s — season went awry against the Irish when the Blue Devils, ranked No. 17 at the time, led 14-13 with 2:35 remaining before a 95-yard touchdown drive by Notre Dame put the Irish back on top and Leonard injured his ankle on the following drive.
The quarterback was never the same after the high ankle sprain and has not played since October 28.
Leonard is still Duke’s leading passer on the season after he completed 57.6-percent of his attempts for 1,107 yards yet only three touchdowns and three interceptions but added 352 rushing yards and four scores.
Duke football quarterback could see familiar faces
Riley Leonard announced his departure from Duke with a classy social media post that highlighted his favorite places and memories in Durham.
Ohio State and Auburn have also been rumored to be in the running for Leonard’s services, but Notre Dame remains the favorite.
It’s also ironic that Notre Dame begins next season on the road against Texas A&M as Riley Leonard could face his former head coach Mike Elko, should be commit to the Irish and be named as the starting quarterback.
Duke is not scheduled to play Notre Dame next season.
An announcement from Riley Leonard could come as early as this weekend regarding his future destination.