Duke basketball target Dylan Harper to announce college decision

Duke basketball recruiting target Dylan Harper will be announcing his college decision.
One of the two remaining Duke basketball recruiting targets still left on the board in 2024 will be making his college decision on Wednesday afternoon.
Dylan Harper, the 5-star recruit from Don Bosco Prep (NJ), announced on Monday night that he will be choosing between his finalists; Duke, Rutgers, Indiana, Auburn, and Kansas.
It has nearly been a year since Harper announced his Top-5 schools.
The talented guard was a favorite to land in Durham for a majority of his recruitment but the Blue Devils slowly began to pull out of the race for the son of the 5-time NBA Champion as Jon Scheyer built his recruiting class, which currently ranks as the top in the country.
Harper had been the No. 1 player in the Class of 2024 until Cooper Flagg, a Blue Devil signee, reclassified and became the consensus top player.
Rutgers became the leader to land him since the summer and is still the overwhelming favorite to land his services despite months of trying to secure his commitment.
Indiana, Kansas, and Auburn all reportedly made pushes, stemmed from a major increase of NIL money, to overtake Rutgers in this recruiting saga.
Duke basketball target has long relationship with probable destination
Dylan Harper’s brother, Ron Harper Jr., was a standout for the Scarlet Knights four four seasons and became an Honorable Mention Associated Press All-American during his season year.
The pending commitment of Harper will give Rutgers the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, only trailing Duke and Kentucky, but he will have to wait until the spring to sign his National Letter of Intent after opting not to commit during the early signing period.
Duke is still in the mix for VJ Edgecombe, a 5-star prospect from Long Island Lutheran (NY).
Dylan Harper will announce at 4:30 p.m. ET from the Fanatics store in New York City.