Duke basketball: Jon Scheyer reveals extent of Tyrese Proctor injury
Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer revealed the extend of Tyrese Proctor’s injury.
Tyrese Proctor left the Duke basketball game on Saturday afternoon with an ankle injury and never returned as he left the arena on crutches.
The program had yet to update the status of Proctor until Jon Scheyer’s radio show on Wednesday night when the head coach explained that the sophomore only suffered a sprain against Georgia Tech.
“He’s working every day to be back as soon as possible,” Scheyer said.
Duke has not played since its trip to Atlanta and will not play again until Saturday, December 9 against Charlotte.
There are only four more games in the month of December for the Blue Devils and only one against a power conference opponent — No. 6 Baylor on Wednesday, December 20 at Madison Square Garden.
Proctor played just two minutes before his injury in the Duke’s 72-68 loss to the Yellow Jackets and missed the only shot he attempted.
Duke basketball could lean on young players to fill void
Tyrese Proctor has never missed a game during his tenure as a Blue Devil and is posting 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game on 43.9-percent shooting from the field and connecting at a 32.4-percent clip from 3-point range.
He has served as the primary point guard since the middle of last season but if he does miss any games it’s likely that senior Jeremy Roach would take over the point guard duties as freshmen Jared McCain and Caleb Foster could receive added playing time.
Jon Scheyer also said that he expects to make changes with the team after its second consecutive loss and the third defeat within the first month of the season.
Duke’s schedule turns on January 2 when the Blue Devils will only face ACC opponents for the rest of the regular season.