Duke basketball: Dylan Harper commits to Rutgers over Blue Devils
Dylan Harper has committed to Rutgers over the Duke basketball program.
The recruitment of Duke basketball target Dylan Harper is over.
Harper, a son of 5-time NBA Champion Ron Harper Sr., announced his commitment to Rutgers on Wednesday afternoon in New York City.
The Don Bosco Prep (NJ) standout opted to stay home and play for the Scarlet Knights instead of his other finalists; Duke, Auburn, Indiana, or Kansas.
Dylan Harper is ranked as the No. 2 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings, only trailing Blue Devil signee Cooper Flagg.
The 6-foot-6 guard has been considered as a favorite to land in Durham until the summer when Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff put their attention more towards other players in the class over Harper.
Other schools like Kansas and Indiana tried to persuade the New Jersey native into leaving his home state but the persistence of the Rutgers staff, along with his family ties to the program, were too much to overcome.
Dylan Harper’s brother, Ron Harper Jr., was a superstar for the program.
Duke basketball still on top of recruiting world
Rutgers now has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, trailing Duke and Kentucky, as Dylan Harper joins 5-star prospect Ace Bailey and 3-star recruits Lathan Sommerville, Bryce Dortch, and Dylan Grant.
Bailey is listed as the No. 3 player in the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The Blue Devil class comprised of Cooper Flagg, Patrick Ngongba II, Kon Knueppel, Isaiah Evans, and Darren Harris — all of whom have signed their National Letters of Intent — is still ranked as the top recruiting class.
Duke is still recruiting a 2024 prospect, 5-star wing VJ Edgecombe, as he could take until the spring to make a final decision.
Harper will have to wait until the spring to sign his NLI with the Scarlet Knights.