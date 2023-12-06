Duke basketball: No updates on Tyrese Proctor’s injured ankle
The Duke basketball program has not provided an update on Tyrese Proctor.
Saturday loss to Georgia Tech could not have started much worse for the Duke basketball team after starting point guard Tyrese Proctor was injured in the opening two minutes with what appeared to be an ankle injury.
Proctor remained down on the court for a lengthy amount of time before having to be helped to the Blue Devil bench and eventually head back to the locker room.
The sophomore eventually returned to the bench but was using crutches to move around.
Duke quickly ruled Proctor out for the game with what the team called a “lower leg injury.”
He missed his only shot attempt before exiting with the injury.
ALSO READ: Duke does not have ‘toughness’ to compete on road
Head coach Jon Scheyer did not have a positive tone in his postgame press conference when asked about the status of his lead guard and said there was “no update” on Tyrese Proctor but he would be getting an MRI and X-Ray over the weekend.
The program still has not provided an update as of Wednesday morning.
Duke basketball could be looking at depth to fill void
Tyrese Proctor has never missed a game during his time as a Blue Devil and is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game this season while shooting 43.9-percent from the field and 32.4-percent from 3-point range.
Luckily for Proctor, Duke does not have another game until Saturday afternoon against Charlotte and only has one more game against a power conference team — Wednesday, December 20 against No. 6 Baylor in New York City — until the full slate of ACC games begin.
ALSO READ: Duke planning to ‘make some changes’ after latest loss
Should Proctor have to miss time, Duke will likely turn to its freshmen guards — Caleb Foster and Jared McCain — to fill the void but the rookies have struggles to find consistency in their rookie seasons.
Expect Jeremy Roach to move back to the point guard position and see an increase in minutes if Tyrese Proctor is sidelined.