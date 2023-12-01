Duke basketball signee ‘cannot be guarded without fouling’
A Duke basketball signee has a strong assertion during game.
The buzz continues to grow around the Duke basketball recruiting class and each signee is going to have his big moment — or multiple — throughout the season.
In just opening weeks of the season it’s 5-star prospect Isaiah Evans that delivered the first noteworthy moment, and he did it without his play on the court.
In a matchup against Rocky River High School (NC), Evans declared that his defender “could not guard him without fouling, bro,” as baseline cameras captured all the action.
“It’s impossible,” he declared.
The 6-foot-6 forward, who committed to Duke in April, would go for 26 points in the dominant 111-67 victory.
Isaiah Evans showed off everything about his game throughout the performance, his athleticism, handles, shooting ability, defensive prowess, and strength to finish through contact.
ALSO READ: Duke not leading race for Boozer twins after official visit
“Isaiah [Evans] is a highly-skilled, very competitive, unbelievably versatile,” Duke head coach Jon Scheyer said once his officially signed his Letter of Intent to the Blue Devils.
“He can score and shoot with the best of them and has great size for the position that he plays.”
Evans is listed as a 5-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 13 player in the country.
Isaiah Evans drawing comparisons to Duke basketball superstar
He joins the top ranked recruiting class in the nation alongside Cooper Flagg, Patrick Ngongba II, Kon Knueppel, and Darren Harris.
“He’s somebody that can do a lot of different things when he gets to Duke, but his most underrated quality is his ability to pass,” Scheyer added. “He’s a really good passer, can make others better.”
ALSO READ: Dylan Harper deletes Rutgers from Instagram, keeps Duke
Some recruiting experts and NBA Draft analysts have compared Isaiah Evans to former Duke one-and-done Brandon Ingram for their similar body types in high school, domination of the local talent, and decision to attend Duke.
Evans was the MaxPreps Player of the Year in North Carolina a season ago and will only improve his stock before he arrives on campus in the summer.